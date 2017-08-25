Ben Carlson from Ritholtz Wealth Management published How to Get Rich With Alternative Investments which turned out to be a far more cynical piece than the title suggests. Mr. Carlson quoted estimates indicating the global asset management business held $70-trillion (U.S.) in fee-paying client money, generating about $250-billion in annual revenue. Cheaper passive investment products have shown huge growth, but are only expected to amount to 20 per cent of global assets by the year 2021.

Mr. Carlson identified the alternative investment category as the biggest culprit in the global finance industry’s efforts to divert client wealth into their own pockets, writing, “alts make up around 15 per cent of the total asset pie with $10 trillion under management, they earn 42 per cent of fee revenue.”

In isolation, the issue of high fees on alternative investments is not important, at least for me. The fees aren’t hidden, investors either know the deal going in, or should. In most cases, the industry represents a transfer of wealth from very rich investors to really, really rich hedge fund managers. There’s also a ‘signaling’ element for some hedge fund investors – buying a fund for the privilege of announcing ‘I have money with that guy who was on CNBC’ at dinner parties – for which I have no sympathy at all.

Mr. Carlson’s larger point, that investors should be very clear about the monetary motivations behind the advice they get, is very important. Investors, for instance, that get calls from their broker touting investment banking deals – initial public offerings, secondary offerings or bought deals – need to keep in mind that the broker is usually getting paid well, much more than a regular buy or sell, for placing the stock.

Advice at the bank, to buy mutual funds run by their internal wealth management department, can also be suspect.

I’m not suggesting that all brokers are evil or that all investment advice is self-serving. But investors should ask, ‘How does this suggestion help you or your company get paid more?’ every single time.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

ECN Capital Corp.

Analysts on the Street are quite bullish on the stock with the consensus target price implying a potential 30 per cent total return (including the 1 per cent dividend yield) over the next year. Year-to-date, the share price has increased over 13 per cent, making ECN the top performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite financials sector index. However, the stock price has declined 7 per cent over the past two weeks. Jennifer Dowty takes a closer look in her Friday breakouts report.

Air Canada

Air Canada shares have enjoyed a surprisingly good run. But if the airline continues to report upbeat results, it may have one more surprise in store: It will defy the skeptics as a long-term investment, writes David Berman.

WSP Global Inc.

Several insiders have taken advantage of recent price weakness in this stock, accumulating shares in the market. The stock offers investors a stable dividend, currently yielding 3 per cent. Jennifer Dowty explores the name further here.

CPI Card Group Inc.

The IPO seemed perfectly timed, the investment thesis so compelling: CPI Card Group Inc., already the top U.S. maker of credit cards, would ride the wave of new EMV “chip” cards to higher sales and profits. Analysts predicted a tidy gain over the $10 (U.S.) initial price. Instead, this stock has been a disaster for public investors and its Canadian sponsors, who have taken a 90-per-cent cut from its IPO price in the fall of 2015. This horror story could end in a total wipeout – or remarkable returns, for the investor willing to risk all, writes David Milstead.

Boralex Inc.

Interestingly, last month, la Caisse de depột et placement du Québec (CDPQ), an institutional investor that takes a long-term investment approach, acquired a 17 per cent stake in the company. The company has a unanimous buy recommendation with double-digit price appreciation forecast. Jennifer Dowty takes a closer look at the stock.



The Rundown

A shockingly high number of Canadians are not reading their investment statements

Whether it’s out of dread or complacency, a lot of investors aren’t reading their account statements. That’s the conclusion to be drawn from a J.D. Power survey in which investors were asked if they noticed any change during the past year in how fees and performance information was communicated by their advisory firm. Just 23 per cent noticed a change, a strikingly low number in light of the fact that new regulatory transparency rules have added some key data to client statements, Rob Carrick writes.

Protect yourself from the storm

The waning days of August leave many parents looking forward to the start of school and many investors bracing for September, the month that is historically the worst of the calendar year for stocks. Add the increasing uncertainty coming out of Washington and stock valuations that look increasingly overheated, and it’s enough for a few prominent investors to warn that a pullback is probably on its way. Luckily, John Reese is here to highlight three stocks that can serve as a hedge against a market downturn.

Be wary of acting on the latest batch of bearish market forecasts

It seems like bearish market forecasts have been everywhere this week. Luckily, Barry Ritholtz is here to put them in the proper perspective.

Here's an encouraging sign that the market rally still has staying power

Global corporate profitability is on the verge of rising to unprecedented levels, which could provide crucial support for richly priced stocks, writes Tim Shufelt. For the first time ever, the outlook for global earnings over the next year is poised to remain above $30 (U.S.) a share for companies in the MSCI all-country world index, according to Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co. Inc.



Others

Number Crunchers

Ask Globe Investor

Question: As a dividend investor, how do you track your adjusted cost base (ACB)? Do you use a spreadsheet to track dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs) and return of capital? Also, if your U.S. holdings are on a DRIP, how do you keep track of each reinvested dividend at that day’s exchange rate to track the ACB?

Answer: My general rule of thumb is to keep tax-reporting headaches to a minimum. For investments that distribute return of capital (such as some exchange-traded funds and real estate investment trusts), I hold them in a TFSA or RRSP to avoid having to track the ACB. Similarly, if I used DRIPs (which I don’t), I would probably hold these stocks in a registered account as well, again to avoid the ACB hassles. (Note: Only “synthetic” broker-operated DRIPS, which do not permit fractional share purchases, are available in registered accounts. For “true” DRIPs, you must enroll your shares with the company’s transfer agent, and these shares cannot be held in an RRSP or TFSA.)

That said, if your portfolio is relatively simple and you are handy with a spreadsheet – or even a pencil and a calculator – you can keep your ACB up to date with a bit of work. The key thing, in my experience (I had several DRIPs in the past) is to keep all of your records. For synthetic DRIPs, many brokers are doing a better job nowadays of tracking clients’ ACBs (also known as book value or average cost). If you’re unsure, give your broker a call. There are also web-based services such as adjustedcostbase.ca and acbtracking.ca that can do the calculations for you.

As for calculating the ACB of U.S. holdings, I recommend that investors hold U.S. stocks in an RRSP or registered retirement income fund. This not only eliminates the need to track the ACB, but it avoids the 15-per-cent U.S. withholding tax that applies to U.S. dividends received in non-registered accounts, tax-free savings accounts and registered education savings plans.

If you must hold your U.S. DRIP stocks in a non-registered account, it may be permissible to use the average annual exchange rate – as opposed to the exchange rate in effect for each transaction – to calculate your ACB. But to be completely safe, tax experts recommend that you use the exchange rates in effect on the date of each dividend reinvestment.

-John Heinzl

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.



What’s up in the days ahead

For years, U.S. GAAP accounting rules have allowed companies with defined-benefit pension plans to take a particular pension credit in their operating expenses. No more: Soon, that credit will be moved farther down the income statement. Net income will not change, but operating expenses will rise. Here's the big implication: the Canadian railways will take a much bigger hit than the U.S. ones in their “operating ratios,” a key performance metric. David Milstead explains what this all means for investors in Saturday's Globe Investor. Also coming up, Robert Tattersall will tell us about a better metric to use when evaluating high-flying tech stocks.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

Compiled by Darcy Keith

