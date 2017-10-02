The three market scenarios to prepare for, Canadian bank stocks on fire, and an all-out bet against the Trump bump

Prominent economists and market strategists haven't had much success with their forecasts in recent years so investors should avoid attempting their own versions. Preparation, however, is another matter.

In a general sense, investors should be ready for anything but some market scenarios are more probable than others. Recognizing that one scenario is starting to play out can help investors benefit more fully. There are currently three potential market environments I'm preparing for.

1. Euphoria/The Blow Off Top. The S&P/TSX composite index has started the year solidly with a one per cent total return that indicates a 14 per cent annualized pace. The Americans have developed a serious case of FOMO – Fear of Missing Out – and the S&P 500 is climbing at a 145 per cent annualized rate.

Story continues below advertisement

There remains ample fuel to take equity markets on both sides of the border to ludicrous, 1999-level heights in the form of bond holdings. Yields are climbing which means bond prices are falling. If a significant number of investors sell fixed income assets to buy equities, stocks could go much, much higher.

The Tell: Large outflows from bond ETFs (exchange-traded funds) and big inflows to equity ETFs.

2. Same Old Mid-Year Disappointment. For years, the Citi Economic Surprise Indices have spent the May to September time frame deep in the doldrums, indicating that economic data was reported below consensus expectations. Cyclical sectors like materials and industrials underperform while bonds and dividend stocks rally.

The Tell: U.S. and Canadian 10-year bond yields reverse course and start falling

3. Inflation is for real. Global central banks have spent the past decade desperately trying (and generally failing) to push national economies to the point where inflation targets are reached. On Jan. 22, Deustche Bank analysts noted that consumer and market expectations for inflation are rising rapidly.

As long as it doesn't get out of hand, inflation is a healthy sign of accelerating economic growth. It may, however, be a problem for investors as wage growth depresses profit margins. Domestically, inflation may be self-defeating as indebted home owners pull back on consumption after renewing mortgages at higher rates. Inflationary environments strongly favour materials stocks.

The Tell: Rising Consumer Price Index, wage growth and longer term bond yields.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Investor and all Globe newsletters here.

We have a new weekly newsletter called Amplify that will inspire and challenge our readers while highlighting the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. Amplify will have a different guest editor each week -- a woman who works at The Globe -- highlighting a topic of the author's choice. Sign up today.

Stocks to ponder

WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T). This stock appears on the positive breakouts list with the share price rising to a record high. This growth stock has been a solid long-term performer delivering positive annual price returns along with a stable dividend that is currently yielding 2.4 per cent. Montreal-based WSP is a leading professional services firm with clients in the transportation and infrastructure, resources, property and buildings, and power and energy sectors. The company has a diversified team of skilled professionals with approximately 42,000 engineers, surveyors, architects, planners, advisors, scientists, and environmental specialists. WSP has a global reach with operations in 40 countries. Jennifer Dowty reports.

Atlantic Gold Corp. (AGB-X). This stock may soon resurface on the positive breakouts list. Next week, the company will be releasing its expansion study results and a positive announcement may boost the share price. Vancouver-based Atlantic Gold is ramping up its gold production in 2018 from its open pit Moose River Consolidated Project (MRC project) located in Nova Scotia. The MRC project is comprised of the Touquoy gold deposit, the Beaver Dam deposit, the Cochrane Hill deposit, and the Fifteen Mile Stream deposit. Jennifer Dowty reports.

Story continues below advertisement



The Rundown

Earnings season on track for double-digit profit gains

Canadian investors will be looking for a strong showing this earnings season to give a boost to domestic equities, which have been falling further and further behind the red-hot U.S. stock market. The quarterly deluge of financial statements in both countries is just getting under way, and double-digit profit increases are expected to add support to rising equity prices. But improving profitability in Canada is likely to be offset by caution surrounding the fraught NAFTA negotiations, and the potential consequences for the domestic economy. Tim Shufelt reports.

Protesting Trump: Why I just sold the last of my U.S. stocks

David Milstead wrote in a December, 2016, piece, that "Trump has created a new class of suckers: Investors in U.S. equities," in which he said he was continuing his personal sell-off of stocks that he started the week after Mr. Trump was elected. So how has that worked out? David Milstead explains his stance, which may just surprise you.

Canada's Big Six bank stocks: Rising interest rates only add to their allure

Canadian big bank stocks have continued to rise since the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate on Wednesday, highlighting a nice safety feature for dividend-loving investors: Bank stocks can actually benefit from rising rates. This is becoming an important feature in today's market, when some dividend stocks are struggling. As rates rise, bond yields are also moving higher. The yield on the 10-year Government of Canada bond is now above 2.2 per cent, moving toward a four-year high and up from about 1.8 per cent just one month ago. Rising bond yields offer competition to dividends and are dragging on stock valuations in some rate-sensitive sectors. But Canada's big banks have been immune to this trend. David Berman reports.

Index investing as a low-fee solution? Not so fast

Cheap fees are the foundation of index investing, but they're not the rule. Index investing means buying an exchange traded fund or mutual fund that delivers the return of a particular stock or bond index minus fees (net returns are reported to investors). Those fees vary a lot, depending on whether you're using ETFs or index funds. Rob Carrick takes a look at some examples.

Five low-cost ETFs to play the U.S. market

Canada has a lot going for it: safe cities, pristine wilderness, universal health care. Plus, we're good at hockey, eh? But when it comes to investing, the Great White North has been getting badly outscored by the red, white and blue. The U.S. S&P 500 index posted a scorching total return, including dividends, of 21.8 per cent in 2017 – more than double the S&P/TSX composite's total return of 9.1 per cent. There are no guarantees that outperformance will continue, of course, but diversifying your portfolio with U.S. exchange-traded funds makes a lot of sense given all the great technology, health care, industrial and consumer companies that reside south of the border. John Heinzl identifies five ETFs that are focused on the U.S. market.

Canadians still in the dark about investment fees despite major changes in disclosures

The sweeping changes made last year to investment statements, heralded as a pivotal moment in providing clarity on the cost of investing, has had only a minimal impact on Canadians' understanding of how much they are paying for financial advice and how well their portfolios are performing. The second phase of the client relationship model – known as CRM2 – was an industrywide initiative introduced last year to provide further clarity in the way investments and fees appear on an investor's annual statement from financial institutions. But six months after the final deadline has passed – and a year since the first annual reports were popped in the mail – investors appear not much better off in understanding what the true cost of investing is. Clare O'Hara reports.

How three fund managers fared in a portfolio faceoff for charity

The best was saved for last in both Canadian and U.S. stocks, as the fourth quarter proved to the strongest of 2017, making for lively market conditions for a trio of fund managers trying to make money for a higher cause. The three were participants in an investment challenge to raise money for the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto – the largest facility of its kind in Canada. Its aim is to improve the lives of children living with disabilities. Three fund managers each started with $25,000 donated by their respective firms. Each managed that money on behalf of Holland Bloorview over the course of the 2017 calendar year, with all capital and investment gains going to the hospital. Tim Shufelt reports.

Top Links

Why $100 oil is not in the cards

'There is no law to prevent markets from getting a whole lot sillier'





Others

The Globe's stars and dogs for last week

Monday's Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Tuesday's Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Netflix earnings may provide clues to longevity of record-breaking tech-led rally

At ETFs' biggest party, warm sun, hot stars mask colder reality

Worst-returning precious metal in 2017 becomes fund darling

Five solar firms that actually stand to gain from Trump's tariff

Bank CEOs are worried markets are complacent like 2006

Canada's small financial firms could get boost from helping fund cannabis companies

Number Crunchers

Fifteen Canadian companies with strong cash flow

Ask Globe Investor

Question: Is it best to hold U.S. dividend stocks in a registered account or a non-registered account?

Answer: Generally, it is most advantageous from a tax perspective to hold U.S. dividend stocks in a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), registered retirement income fund (RRIF), locked-in retirement account (LIRA) or other registered retirement account. Not only is there no Canadian tax payable on dividends received in such accounts, but under the Canada-U.S. tax treaty U.S. dividends are exempt from the 15-per-cent U.S. withholding tax if the stock is held in a registered retirement account. However, the exemption from withholding tax does not apply to tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), registered education savings plan (RESPs) or non-registered accounts, as these are not specifically retirement or pension vehicles. In a non-registered account, the full amount of the U.S. dividend is taxable, but you may be able to claim the 15-per-cent withholding tax as a foreign tax credit on your return. With a TFSA or RESP, on the other hand, you are not permitted to claim a foreign tax credit for the tax withheld. These are general guidelines only. As personal tax situations vary, you may wish to consult a tax professional for advice on your own situation.

--John Heinzl

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.



What's up in the days ahead

Larry MacDonald will update the one-minute portfolio and how well it has been doing, and John Heinzl will take a look at four stocks to buy even as dividend equities see the impact of higher yields. Scott Barlow will take a look at the outlook for the loonie, and it's not good.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.

Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up or visit The Globe's newsletter page and scroll down to the Globe Investor Newsletter.

Compiled by Gillian Livingston