Why 2018 could be a wild ride for investors, the big question about Enbridge, and how to find hidden value in today's market

For investors, it's time to hold on to your hats in 2018, suggests a report by Merrill Lynch.

Investors could see the S&P 500 climb to 2,800 early in 2018 -- from its current level around 2,600 -- and then suffer a "sharp mid-year correction," states the banks' global research outlook for 2018.

Other pitfalls for investors next year will be rising inflation which "could be a global game-changer for stock and credit markets," the report says.

The bank also expects global growth to accelerate, but sees U.S. growth "capped by productivity and wages."

The bank calls its outlook "a bullish macro outlook for 2018 calling for robust global economic growth, steady U.S. expansion and solid stock returns that peak in the first half of the year."

But there's a caveat to that statement noting that there are "signs that the long bull market run is nearing the end of its leash, triggering a mid-year pullback alongside potential for some of the best returns in the last gasps of the cycle."

The bank states that "building investor optimism this year has been fuelled by impressive stock returns and historic low volatility. Next year could be the year of euphoria. Sentiment is now a more important driver of the S&P 500 than fundamentals, and sentiment suggests there is still room for stocks to move higher in the near term.

"The bull market in the S&P 500 is on a path to become the longest ever on Aug. 22, 2018, and if equities outperform bonds for a seventh consecutive year, it would be the first time since 1928 and only the third time in the past 220 years. A top target of 2,863 is forecast for the S&P 500 early in 2018, with the Nasdaq composite reaching 8,000, before an anticipated 10 per cent or greater correction, followed by slower growth for the remainder of the year."

So be ready to hang on to your hats for 2018, it has the potential to be a wild ride.

--Gillian Livingston, deputy editor, Globe Investor

This is the twice a week Globe Investor newsletter.

NEW: We have a new newsletter called Amplify. It will inspire and challenge our readers while highlighting the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. Amplify will land in your inbox every Saturday morning, with a different guest editor each week -- a woman who works at The Globe -- highlighting a topic of the author's choice. The topics will vary and will dive deep into issues and events around the world. The newsletter will also highlight Canadian women who are inspiring others.



Stocks to ponder

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. This company is led by a strong management team, continues to deliver solid growth, and has a strong balance sheet to fund its growth. Its share price has retreated 4 per cent over the past eight days. While the company does not appear on the negative breakouts list, it is a stock to watch. Historically, pullbacks in the share price have represented a buying opportunity for this stock. Quebec-based Richelieu Hardware manufactures and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products, such as kitchen and bathroom cabinets, servicing the residential and commercial renovation industry. Jennifer Dowty reports.

WSP Global Inc. Canada has some world-class companies that fly below the radar of most investors. One of them is Montreal-based WSP Global Inc., a major international engineering and design firm that employs 40,000 people in 40 countries. The company, which now has a market capitalization exceeding $6-billion, continues to grow both organically and by expansion. The stock is up about 34 per cent so far this year. There appears to be more potential upside from here and the stock offers a reasonable yield of 2.5 per cent while you wait. Gordon Pape explains.

Park Lawn Corp. This small-cap stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from six analysts. Acquisition growth continues to be a key driver for the stock, lifting the share price up 31 per cent year-to-date. Toronto-based Park Lawn owns and operates 88 businesses including cemeteries, funeral homes and crematoria in five Canadian provinces (Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec, and Saskatchewan) and in four U.S. states (Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan and Texas). Jennifer Dowty reports.

Enbridge Inc. "Enbridge Day," the pipeline operator's annual conference for the investment community on Dec. 12, couldn't come soon enough, apparently. The company spooked the markets in early November with its third-quarter earnings report, which failed to reiterate its dividend growth goals. The stock shed more than 10 per cent within a couple of weeks, careening from about $50 to below $44 at one point. All is well once again? Last Thursday, the company pre-empted Enbridge Day with the announcement that it will improve its balance sheet with a multibillion-dollar package of asset sales, new stock sales and borrowings. David Milstead takes a look at whether Enbridge's generous dividend is sustainable and reaches a surprising conclusion.



The Rundown



How to uncover hidden value in today's stock market

The toughest thing to find in today's stock market is a bargain. After one of the longest bull runs in investing history, many assets look generously, if not extravagantly, valued. But there are exceptions. Look beyond the trendy FANG shares – Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc. and Alphabet Inc. (parent of Google) – and you'll find several stocks, ranging from banks to miners, that are trading at valuations that appear quite reasonable. Ian McGugan reports.

A simple stock-picking strategy you can bank on

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has rallied since releasing upbeat quarterly financial results last week and the gains support a simple, but effective, stock-picking strategy. That is, buy last year's underperforming bank stock. Hold for a year. Repeat. As we have pointed out in previous articles about this strategy, buying a laggard among the five biggest names in the banking sector works more often than it misfires, producing market-beating results over the longer term. David Berman reports.

Is an economic 'golden age' on the horizon?

Post-financial-crisis market returns are frequently referred to as "the most hated rally of all time," with investors and pundits continuing to voice skepticism and fear as asset prices keep heading higher. This trepidation is understandable in light of the panic-ridden market history of the past 20 years. Investors will be happy to know that, according to Carlota Perez of the London School of Economics, the past two decades of market upheaval aren't random at all, but part of a 240-year cycle of technological boom and bust with a likely positive outcome that Prof. Perez calls "a new golden age." It is a theory that also offers guidance for investors in individual high-flying technology stocks such as Netflix Inc. Scott Barlow explains.

How Echelon Wealth Partner's Dorothy-Anna Orser is readying for a correction

Toronto-based portfolio manager Dorothy-Anna Orser is ready for a correction. Ms. Orser, who is senior investment adviser at Orser Neuhaus at Echelon Wealth Partners, is holding about 20 per cent cash right now and has a buying list handy. While she has some "nervousness" about how frothy the markets are right now, she's bullish long term. Brenda Bouw reports.

Under the radar, Canadian tech is blossoming

The recent frenzy for U.S. tech stocks has made it difficult for Canadian IT to get noticed. With the market fixated on the runaway gains in U.S. media and online giants, the tech sector here at home has been thoroughly overshadowed. But recent advances in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology have a renewed sense of optimism taking root in Canada. Tim Shufelt explains.

Horizons launches a robotics and automation ETF

Canadian investors in exchange-traded funds can now more easily access the fast-paced growth of robotics and automation, an industry that is rapidly finding its way into nearly every sector on the street. With the ticker ROBO, the Horizons Robotics and Automation Index ETF hit the market on Wednesday, providing investors access to advanced robotics on a global scale. With a management fee of 0.75 per cent, the ETF seeks to replicate the ROBO global robotics and automation index. Clare O'Hara reports.

Overwhelmed by the exploding range of ETFs available? Here's how to meet your needs

The biggest deterrent to investing in ETFs has to be the process of choosing the funds from among the thousand or more listed on Canadian and U.S. stock exchanges You only need four funds to build a diversified portfolio. Add a couple more and you can cover all the bases, while emphasizing a theme or two as well. Need help finding a funds to meet your needs? Consider this list of ETFs chosen as favourites by a new newsletter called The Best ETFs For Canadian Investors (published by The Successful Investor Inc.) Rob Carrick reports.

Year-end tax strategies can benefit ETF owners

The end of the year is a natural time for investors to assess their portfolios. It's also time to look for tax-loss-selling candidates. The concept is simple: Sell investments that have gone down in value, which results in a capital loss, and then use that loss to offset the capital-gains tax hit for investments that have gone up in value. But one fact that some investors may not have considered is that this approach can be used for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), too. In fact, ETFs have some unique advantages for tax-loss selling – and positioning your portfolio for the future. Terry Cain reports.

Why buying funds in December can be dangerous

December is not the time to be buying mutual funds or exchange-traded funds. The reason has to do with the taxable year-end capital gains distributions that many mutual funds and ETFs make. John Heinzl explains.

As currency fluctuates, investors must pick their battles

Judging by the latest batch of forecasts from currency experts, the Canadian dollar is definitely headed in one of three directions: up, down or sideways. If the experts can't see eye-to-eye on the loonie, there's little hope for the average investor to get it right. That's why some investment advisors suggest trying to blunt the impact of currency fluctuations and focus on investing for the long-term. Dale Jackson reports.



Number Crunchers

Separating bargain stock opportunities from potential value traps

Ask Globe Investor

Question: If I sell shares for a loss in my non-registered account and then decide to repurchase them in the same account before the required 30 days have passed, what happens?

Answer: Although you cannot claim a capital loss in that situation, you're not completely out of luck: You are permitted to add the loss to the adjusted cost base of the shares you own. That will reduce your capital gain (or increase your capital loss) when you ultimately sell the shares.

--John Heinzl

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.



What's up in the days ahead

In Tuesday's Globe Investor, Renato Anzovino, manager of the Heward Canadian Dividend Growth Fund, shares five of his top picks.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

Compiled by Gillian Livingston