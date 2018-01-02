How to read ‘Year Ahead: 2018’ research reports, a gold stock breakout, and the worst 2017 economist calls

I've read at least 30 'Year Ahead: 2018' research reports forecasting economic growth rates and prices for every country and asset market across the world. There are clear consensus views – continued strong global economic growth that will benefit commodity prices is the most important one for Canadians.

There are also subjects of contention. Many strategists, like Merrill Lynch's Savita Subramanian, who believe we are in the late, euphoric stages of the market rally that will see momentum stocks in technology and biotechnology outperform while value stocks underperform. Others, like Citi's Hong Li, believe growth stocks are extended and that a sustainable trend of value stock outperformance is set to begin.

I don't read these reports thinking 'this one's right and this one's wrong.' The track record of experts in accurately and repeatedly forecasting markets is not great, to put it charitably, and judging their predictions is just an indirect way of trying to do the same thing.

Above all, I try to implement a filter described by Collaborative Fund's Morgan Housel, " 'Will I still care about this in a year? Five years? Ten years?' The goal of information should be to help you make better decisions between now and the end of your ultimate goals."

With this rule in mind I care less about the 'what' in market forecasts than the 'why.'

For example, Morgan Stanley strategist Matthew Hornbach wrote, "As the Fed's balance sheet normalization picks up pace, we expect financial conditions to tighten more meaningfully the deeper we get into the year … wider credit spreads, stronger U.S. dollar, volatile stocks" in a Dec. 1 report.

Mr. Hornbach's predictions would be wrong if Fed tightening (specifically the 'run-off' of the central bank's fixed income holdings purchased during quantitative easing) does not significantly affect overall market liquidity. But, if financial conditions do deteriorate, the report helpfully provides warnings about corporate bond market underperformance, stock volatility and likely a weaker loonie. Those are potential market trends that I would definitely care about in a year from now.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

GMP Capital (GMP-T). In this sector, many competitors have either bitten the proverbial dust or merged. This company has worked hard to be one of the survivors. Effectively, it has two arms. The wealth management appendage through Richardson Securities is doing quite well, thank you. The part of GMP that was not doing well was the capital markets piece. This asset's primary raison d'être was to raise money in the commodity sector, which obviously has not been doing well over the past number of years. But salvation may be in the cards through that new word, "cryptocurrencies." Read more from the Contra Guys.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T). This top performing stock appears on the positive breakouts list. Seasonality is working in the stock's favour. The underlying commodity price has historically rallied during the start of a new year. Looking back over the past 10 years, the price of gold has jumped on average over 6 per cent during the first two months of the year. In fact, for eight of the past 10 years, the price of gold has increased in value. Moreover, for six of the past 10 years, the price of gold has climbed by 5 per cent or more. The stock profiled below has operation in countries with low geopolitical risks, initiated a dividend in 2017, announced a dividend increase two months ago, has been actively repurchasing shares, and insiders are accumulating shares. Jennifer Dowty reports.



The Rundown



How Canadian economists missed the mark in 2017

A year ago, as Canadian economists formulated their 2017 projections after the shocking presidential win of Donald Trump, they laced their narratives with the word "uncertainty," and moderated their forecasts to match – missing a much more robust Canadian economy this year. Equity strategists were more optimistic, as arguably they often are, and saw an S&P/TSX composite, then just above 15,000, topping 16,000 before the year-end, which it has. What, then, went wrong for the economists and right for the stock-watchers? As we have done in years past, we look back at the prior-year forecasts and try to figure that out. David Milstead reports.

How 146 currencies fared against the Canadian dollar in 2017

If you're planning a trip to Uzbekistan, you're in luck: Its currency plummeted against the Canadian dollar in 2017. Less lucky are those with imminent plans in Europe. But all things considered, it was a solid year for the loonie. Much like in 2016, the majority of currencies weakened against the loonie in 2017, according to Bloomberg data – most notably, the U.S. dollar. Matt Lundy takes a look at the status of the loonie.

Best and worst stocks of 2017

John Heinzl and Tim Shufelt take a humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this year in the year end Stars and Dogs feature.

Globe Investor's annual year-end money quiz

John Heinzl tests your financial mettle with the annual Globe Investor quiz.

A look back at some lucky – and not so lucky – stock calls

David Berman takes a look back at the calls he made in 2017 to see which ones were right and which ones missed the mark.

Why patience can often lead to the best returns from investment managers

Investors are flawed when it comes to choosing individual stocks or fund managers. We tend to overestimate our own decision-making abilities and defend our choices even if they turn out to be the wrong ones. We discount data that don't confirm our opinions. We stick with losing managers too long, hoping they'll turn around, or we chase performance by jumping into hot funds too late. John Reese takes a look at this issue.

Retirement expert Malcolm Hamilton explains how he prepared for his own retirement

Malcolm Hamilton was a gold medalist in Mathematics at Queen's University and a National Research Council scholar at McGill University, where he obtained his Master's degree in mathematics. At Mercer Canada Ltd., Mr. Hamilton specialized in the design and funding of pension plans. He spoke at conferences, chaired task forces, wrote articles and gave media interviews – emerging as a thought leader on retirement issues. After 33 years with Mercer, retirement came in 2012, in his early 60s. Larry MacDonald talked to Mr. Hamilton about his retirement, and his concerns about the retirement system.

What individual investors can learn from the old guys

Robert Tattersall takes a look at some key insights he picked up at a recent investors conference.

Are women wired for investing success?

Studies have shown that men and women approach investing and money management differently. So, what can the sexes learn from each other? It turns out men might have the steeper learning curve, as research suggests that women have a slight edge. In 2016, Fidelity Investments sifted through 8 million of its investment accounts and found that women's investments earned 0.4 per cent more per year than men's. Another study by the University of California at Berkeley's Haas School of Business looked at investing trends over six years and also found that women performed better. David Israelson takes a look.

Three simple ETF portfolios for DIY investors

In investing, simplicity has its advantages. That's what makes exchange-traded funds so attractive for the do-it-yourself investor; they provide instant diversification at low cost to a retirement savings portfolio. The idea is not to beat the market, but rather to be the market. Because most professionally managed, active strategies do not beat their benchmark indices over the long term (after fees), it's likely best for DIYers to keep costs to a minimum and take what the market gives them. That being the case, we asked industry experts to suggest three basic, model portfolios – built from ETFs – that may be a good fit for working folks with, say, 25 years to save for retirement. Joel Schlesinger reports.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain: A dividend investor's perspective

Fifteen lower-risk Canadian stocks for the cautiously optimistic investor

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I have been asked to take over managing my aging father-in-law's investments. He is 88 and obviously near the end. Part of the equation is preservation, ensuring the funds are there for him, and the secondary consideration is growth for the future inheritors.

Reviewing the portfolio, I find it is extremely risky: gas, oil, and mining stocks exclusively. I am thinking dividend income is the way to go. His risk tolerance as per the planner's paperwork is 65-per-cent growth. I believe it was filled out over 10 years ago. My question is how do I transition from this seemingly crazy portfolio and, secondly, start the process of finding a good financial planner?

Answer: I agree the portfolio should be concentrated in less risky securities – a mix of low-risk dividend stocks, preferred shares, and perhaps a laddered GIC. The fact the adviser did not undertake this transition years ago and continued to administer a risky portfolio for an aging person suggests he wasn't paying attention.

Ask to speak to his manager and explain your concerns. Tell them what you want to achieve and ask how they will go about it. Keep in mind that he may have some capital gains from his stocks so selling them could trigger tax liabilities. If so, plan accordingly. See how the manager responds. If you don't get the results you want, take the business elsewhere.

--Gordon Pape

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.



David Milstead looks back at the Canadian IPO hits and misses of the past year. Meanwhile, Gordon Pape will reveal his predictions for investors in 2018.

