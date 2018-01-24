This sector will grow from $6-billion to $560-billion by 2025, why airline stocks are dipping, and signs it's time to take profits

All it's going to take is one popular video game, or one movie , and virtual reality headset sales will explode higher.

I'll be using 'virtual reality' (VR) as a blanket term covering virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality. Definitions of each are available through the link in the paragraph below.

Big research firms will usually begin touting an investment theme with a primer – a long, detailed report that weighs three kilograms when printed out that is constantly updated. Where virtual reality is concerned, Merrill Lynch published its 148 page primer in September, 2016, and it contains the following surprising possibility:

"Today, there are 3.5 billion internet users, 3.6 billion mobile phone internet users, 2.1 billion smartphone users, and 1.4 billion people with TVs. We believe that each of these screens could be displaced with a single form factor – [virtual reality, augmented reality, or mixed reality] head mounted device."

Sounds like pie-in-the-sky hype, right? That was my first reaction until I realized there's not a lot of difference between staring at our smartphones constantly and wearing a pair of glasses that does a lot of the same things.

The report also notes that adoption of VR technology headwear will likely begin with gamers and that's not difficult to envision. Video gaming has become so popular that stocks in the sector – like Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Electronic Arts Inc. and graphics chip maker NVIDIA Corp. – have been routinely doubling in value every year.

Games designed for virtual reality headsets are already available but are a small part of the market so far. Investment in VR games is extensive, however, and eventually there will almost certainly be a 'must-have' game that spurs headset sales.

Citi analysts are also bullish on the outlook for VR technology. The research team believes the market size will increase from a 2017 level just over $6-billion (U.S.) to $80-billion in 2020 and $560-billion by 2025.

Investment options to benefit from the trend are less apparent than I'd like. Much of the related equipment and software is developed within sub-departments of tech giants Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. At these firms, even rapid growth in VR sales won't significantly add to overall profits.

There are smaller companies that provide components and software for VR-related products and I'm sorting through those looking for opportunities. Mobile use of VR requires a ton of bandwidth so I'm assessing whether companies like Cisco Systems Inc., which supply the equipment needed to expand mobile networks, would be an effective backdoor play on the theme.

It could happen sooner or later, but I think wide scale adoption of VR technology will happen. For investors curious as to what's already possible, "Apple 2017 iPad Augmented Reality Demo" and "Explore the world in AR" are video hinting at the remarkable promise of this new technology.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Quebecor Inc.(QBR.B- T). This is a stock that may resurface on the positive breakouts list in 2018. The share price continues to climb higher driven by its solid operational results. It has 13 buy recommendations. Quebec-based Quebecor Inc. is a telecommunications and media holding company with an 81.5-per-cent interest in Quebecor Media Inc. Quebecor has three key business segments: telecommunications with its core asset, Videotron Ltd.; the media segment, with television broadcaster, TVA Group; and its smallest segment, sports and entertainment. Jennifer Dowty reports.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX-Q). Starbucks Corp shares fell sharply Friday after the company reported weak holiday-quarter sales, indicating near-term troubles were far from over, but analysts said the brand's strength and a growing Chinese fanbase would help it ride out the rough patch. Over the past year, the world's largest coffee chain has hit a few bumps as it tries to boost sales - the rollout of mobile ordering that was supposed to attract more customers is still facing issues and it struggles to fill stores in the afternoons and evenings. Reuters reports.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA-T) and Air Canada (AC-T). Swooping in on airline stocks when they're down has been working wonders for investors who can stomach this notoriously volatile sector. Well buckle up: Amid talk of price wars, one of these buying dips is now approaching. WestJet Airlines Ltd. and Air Canada have been struggling with lower airfares, which has been weighing on their respective share prices over the past three months. WestJet shares have fallen more than 12 per cent since October and Air Canada shares have fallen nearly 20 per cent over the same period. The corrections look intriguing, given that rebounds can be sweet if you time them right. David Berman reports.



The Rundown

The pitiful performance of the TSX versus the rest of the world appears set to continue

The Canadian stock market is losing at its own game. The invigorated global economy is fuelling a synchronized rise in equity prices that has excluded few markets. Canada is one big exception. Major indexes in the United States, Europe, Asia and emerging markets have posted double-digit gains, or close to, over the past two months alone, while the S&P/TSX composite index is little better than flat over that time. Tim Shufelt reports.

The plausible case for U.S. stocks nearly doubling by the end of next year

It's a telling sign of the growing exuberance among investors that some mainstream commentators are now asking – without a snicker – if the S&P 500, the benchmark U.S. stock index, could nearly double from here. John Higgins of Capital Economics published a note this week that poses the question: "Could irrational exuberance propel the S&P 500 toward 5,000?" His answer is, yes, it's possible if history were to repeat itself. Assuming investors value U.S. stocks at the same dizzying levels they did during the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s, then the S&P 500 would rise to between 4,500 and 5,000 by the end of 2019, a huge leap from its current level around 2,840. But Mr. Higgins does not think this is likely. In fact, he believes the S&P 500 will lose ground over the next couple of years. Ian McGugan reports.

There is no better time to book some profits than right now

David Rosenberg is starting to think that maybe Jeremy Grantham was on to something with his melt-up comments, made at the turn of the year, upon entering this last chapter of the bull market. It is a curious comment from a legendary value investor, but worth paying heed to nonetheless. While he's not sure where he gets the notion that there is another 60-per-cent upside to the S&P 500, though if the pace so far this year is maintained, we'll be there before we finish the year. But when push comes to shove, he was really only describing human behaviour, and that we now are moving into that classic final euphoric phase that typically ends in greed. And so, while he is sympathetic to Jeremy Grantham's melt-up view, he finds himself aligned to Sam Zell, who said back on Jan. 16 that "the current situation seems like irrational exuberance," and this from someone who nailed the last cycle when he unloaded his apartment portfolio in February, 2007. David Rosenberg explains.

A powerful market influencer that most investors aren't thinking enough about

It's easy to view the U.S. stock market boom as Wall Street's referendum on Donald Trump and tax reform. But there's one element most investors don't emphasize enough. It's currency. The U.S. dollar has spent the past year steadily losing strength, especially against the euro. Part of Wall Street's strength in recent months stems from the fact that big U.S. multinational companies are now worth more in U.S. dollar terms because the value of their foreign revenue has gone up when translated into greenbacks. One corollary of this is that the recent U.S. bull market looks a lot less impressive when viewed from a foreign perspective. Big advances by U.S. stocks in U.S. dollar terms shrink when they're converted into euros, for instance. Ian McGugan explains.

Why a sharply lower Canadian dollar appears to be on the horizon

Consensus forecasts on central bank monetary policy and North American bond yields will see the Canadian dollar fall below 75 cents (U.S.) in 2018. The past five years have seen the loonie's value closely track the relative yields of Canadian and U.S. government two-year bonds. The previously close relationship between the domestic currency and the crude price has broken down in recent years, although quick changes in the commodity price still have effects. Scott Barlow takes a look at what several charts say about the loonie's upcoming path.

Fifteen years later, the One-Minute Portfolio is still delivering

Created at the beginning of 2003, the One-Minute Portfolio continues to generate annual returns above 8 per cent without a lot of effort or volatility in returns. Annual updates for the past 15 years show that the One-Minute Portfolio has earned an average annual return (dividends, interest and capital gains) of 8.2 per cent after management fees. If $100,000 had been invested at inception, it would have grown to more than $325,000 by 2017. The portfolio is composed of two exchange-traded funds: the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (XIU-T) and iShares Canadian Bond Index Fund (XBB-T). The XIU tracks 60 established Canadian companies; the XBB tracks investment-grade Canadian bonds. Larry MacDonald takes a look.

Four beaten-up dividend stocks that have a bright future

First, the bad news: Dividend stocks have tumbled. Now, the good news: Dividend stocks have tumbled. Watching your portfolio shrink in value is no fun. But if you've got cash to invest, the recent pullback in some dividend-paying stocks is actually a gift: You can now get more dividend income for every dollar you invest. John Heinzl looks at four dividend stocks that are down from their 52-week highs but have a bright future.

Want to get in on the pot stock and bitcoin frenzy? Here's how to make a sensible decision

The second-worst stock market environment for the sensible investor is what we're seeing today – a grab-fest of buying based on the fear of missing out. The worst of the worst market conditions are crashes like we most recently saw in 2008-09. A lot of people were scarred by that downturn and have stayed conservative in their investing. Now, they're hearing about all the money being made in marijuana stocks, in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and in hot sectors like artificial intelligence and robotics. And they wonder. Rob Carrick takes a look at some reasonable options.

Are you adding unnecessary risk to your portfolio?

The greed factor is growing among American investors and that makes Gordon Pape nervous. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that there has been a significant drop in the purchase of put options in New York. That means fewer people are taking out "insurance policies" against a sudden drop in stock prices. Put options allow you to sell a security at a specific price up to the expiry date. So if the market drops, your downside is limited. With stocks continuing to rise at a rapid rate, more investors are apparently viewing the cost of this "insurance" as a waste of money. They will feel much differently if things go sour. Read Gordon Pape's take.

A global move that could help investors better assess risk - but there's a catch

A question for investors, big and small: When perusing companies' annual reports, when was the last time you took a good, long look at the letter from the outside accounting firm? Can't remember? To say the letters are boilerplate may be unfair to boilerplate. Nearly every time, the letter says the firm conducted an audit, and in the firm's opinion, the financial statements fairly reflect the position of the company. It's pass/fail, and it fails the investors seeking a greater understanding of a company's accounting risks. There has been a global movement to change that, however. Europe was first, with Britain producing some enlightening new auditors' reports. The United States, often churlish and recalcitrant, is now on board, thanks to a vote in October by the Securities and Exchange Commission. It's Canada's move, now. David Milstead reports.

Investors turn to these five active bond ETFs for shelter in trying times

An endorsement of active management has come from a most unlikely source. Just over 40 per cent of money flowing into bond ETFs last year went to actively managed funds rather than those tracking bond indexes. The Canadian market for exchange-traded funds has for years offered active management options, but the most attractive funds are without a doubt the mega-cheap ones that track mainstream stock and bond indexes. In fact, the two most popular bond funds in 2017 were index trackers – the BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG-T) and the BMO High Yield U.S. Corporate Bond Index ETF (ZJK-T). Overall, 81 per cent of bond ETF assets were in index-tracking funds at the end of 2017. Rob Carrick reports.

Merrill Lynch market indicator says 'sell stocks'

Cryptocurrency investors be warned: The regulators are coming

Expert: 'Financial reporting of marijuana growers sets a new low for integrity'

Ask Globe Investor

Question: My new husband and I are relocating to a different city and are looking to buy a new house. The house we currently live in is in his name. When we move and buy the new house it will be in both our names. I have never owned a house. Can I withdraw from my RSP (registered savings plan) under the First-Time Home Buyer's (FTHB) plan to help pay for it?

Answer: Unfortunately, the rules state that "you are considered a first-time home buyer if, in the four-year period (prior to a withdrawal), you did not occupy a home that you or your current spouse or common-law partner owned. The four-year period begins on Jan. 1 of the fourth year before the year you would withdraw funds and ends 31 days before the proposed date that you withdraw funds. For example if you plan to withdraw funds on July 2, 2018 you cannot have owned a house or lived in a house with a spouse or partner during the time from Jan. 1, 2014 and June 1, 2018.

Even a previous home owner can become a first-time buyer later on as long as the four-year period has passed.

You can withdraw funds from your RSP not under the FTHB plan but the funds will be taxable as income.

--Nancy Woods is an associate portfolio manager and investment adviser with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. Visit her website www.nancywoods.com or send an email request to asknancy@rbc.com.

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.



What's up in the days ahead

For Saturday, Rob Carrick takes a look at five signs of reckless enthusiasm by investors early in 2018 and Tim Shufelt examines the great market risks posed by the explosion of ETFs).

