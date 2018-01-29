Crypto Roundup: Bitcoin keeps plunging, the tax implications for Canadians, and OMERS' move into Ethereum

Bitcoin's stratospheric jump in value was an investment spectacle reminiscent of the dot-com boom, including its recent decline in value. Other cryptocurrencies have also increased in value, market capitalization and, to some degree, legitimacy.

This flurry of investment activity has led to substantial gains for some and while cryptocurrency has been touted for its anonymity – with buying and selling executed by proxy through a virtual wallet – those trading or investing in cryptocurrency should be aware that this will not shield them from tax obligations. Indeed, south of the border, the Internal Revenue Service recently won a legal battle with the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase that required Coinbase to produce thousands of customer records, identifying the real people attached to virtual wallets.

And so it is for good reason that in the past few months lawyers and accountants have been inundated with queries regarding the tax implications of trading and investing in cryptocurrency. While there is no substitute for individual professional advice in such a new, complicated and rapidly evolving area, there are some basic signposts for navigating the tax implications of your cryptocurrencies. Tax lawyer Kathryn Walker explains more.

The Rundown

Bitcoin skids to lowest since November after worst month in three years

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, skidded 11 per cent on Thursday to its lowest since November, as a Facebook ban on cryptocurrency adverts and a growing regulatory backlash against the nascent market frightened investors. Thursday's drop to as low as $9,022 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange left bitcoin trading at less than half the peak price of almost $20,000 it reached in December. It slid more than 26 per cent last month, in its worst monthly performance since January, 2015. Reuters reports.

OMERS expands cryptocurrency presence with $50-million Ethereum public company offering

Ontario pension giant OMERS is pushing further into the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency business through the creation of an Ethereum-focused public company that is planning to raise $50-million. Newly-formed Ethereum Capital Inc. announced Monday morning it is launching a private placement co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and CIBC Capital Markets to sell 20 million subscription receipts for $2.50 each. Its plan is to then amalgamate with publicly-listed B.C. shell company Movit Media Corp., with investors set to receive one share in Movit for each Ethereum Capital receipt after the offering's anticipated closing date of Feb. 16. The combined firm will be known as Ethereum Capital Corp. Ethereum Capital's strategy is to acquire Ether, the cryptocurrency native to the Ethereum digital platform, and by buying controlling stakes in Ethereum-based businesses. Ethereum is a token-based blockchain platform for building decentralized applications and facilitating transactions without an intermediary and Ether is the system's unit of payment. Jacqueline Nelson and Sean Silcoff report.

Crypto hedge fund Polychain said to plan IPO in Canada

Polychain Capital, the crypto hedge fund backed by venture firms Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, aims to raise about $400-million in an initial public offering in Canada. The firm is seeking to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange in the coming months, according to a person familiar with the plans. Olaf Carlson-Wee, chief executive officer of San Francisco-based Polychain, didn't immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment. Bloomberg News reports.

AMD, Nvidia blockchain prospects excite investors

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s blockbuster quarterly earnings has turned the spotlight on chip sales to providers of blockchain technology, a digital ledger that is set for explosive growth as it moves beyond cryptocurrencies. Blockchain is the technology behind bitcoin and ethereum, and cryptocurrency miners use fast graphic processing units (GPUs) to solve complex mathematical problems and get new digital currencies as a reward. AMD and Nvidia Corp., which reports results next week, provide GPUs and could reap major gains as prices rise. Analysts expect sales to increase further as more companies across the globe unveil plans to enter the bitcoin industry or blockchain technology. Reuters reports.

Kodak's bold move to cryptocurrency raises questions

Kodak, the 130-year-old company, is trying an unlikely sort of comeback — one built by betting on cryptocurrency. It's a bold gamble that has excited some investors, perplexed others and raised questions about how closely Kodak vetted its cryptocurrency business partners, which now include a paparazzi photo agency, a penny-stock promoter and a company offering what has been called a "magic moneymaking machine." This month, Kodak lent its name to a digital currency called KodakCoin, which is billed as "a photo-centric cryptocurrency to empower photographers and agencies to take greater control in image rights management." The basic idea behind KodakCoin is to use the blockchain to help photographers manage their collections by creating permanent, immutable records of ownership. The company also struck a licensing deal for a Bitcoin-mining computer called the Kodak KashMiner, which allows users to generate their own cryptocurrency. The New York Times News Service reports.

