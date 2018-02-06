The vital question all investors should now ask, six dividend stock deals, and why you should be thankful for this market mayhem

I could have called this piece 'Goldilocks is Dead' but I didn't want to traumatize the children.

Investors have gotten accustomed to a supportive Goldilocks market environment – steady but unspectacular economic growth, benign inflation, falling bond yields and low equity market volatility – but that appears to be over now.

On Tuesday, Reuters provided a helpful explanation on how one specific, popular trade – a short position on the CBOE Volatility (VIX) Index – played a large role in recent market upheaval. Bloomberg provided more detail here.

I'll leave the details on how it happened to them, but the important thing for investors to note is that the short VIX trade had become reflexive and lazy. Phrases like 'easy money' had been bandied about for months before the trade blew up Monday (the VIX jumped by one day record amounts in terms of both index points and percentage) and erased profits, and in some cases investment principal, for shorts.

I don't think many Report on Business readers participated in the short VIX trade (sincere condolences to those that did) but the incident should be a wakeup call for all investors. It is vital, in my opinion, for investors to ask themselves 'what market conditions have I been taking for granted in the past five years?'.

As this week's market activity underscores, things are changing, and it's getting less likely that the investment strategies that worked in the past will perform in the future. Rising interest rates and bond yields, for example, are nowhere near as conducive to dividend stock outperformance as falling rates. The FANG technology stocks that have led U.S. markets for years are extremely expensive, and less suited to a more risk-averse market backdrop.

It's not spring yet but it's probably time for some portfolio spring cleaning. Every investment idea should be examined and reassessed for a new, more volatile investing backdrop.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

The Rundown

Six dividend deals in the market rubble

With stock markets plunging amid worries about rising interest rates, plenty of investors have been selling dividend-paying companies indiscriminately. Not Darren Sissons. He's been buying them. "Investors, and retail investors in particular, are abandoning … categories such as consumer staples and consumer discretionary, telcos and utilities," says the partner and portfolio manager with Campbell Lee & Ross Investment Management. "We are of the opinion that buying out-of-favour dividend champions will provide an attractive total return for patient, dividend-focused investors longer term." Here are six dividend stocks Mr. Sissons has been buying recently, John Heinzl reports.

Blame this market meltdown on 'too much optimism'

Bull markets are like escalators on the way up and bear markets (and corrections) are like elevators on the way down. That is the history of the market and we are living this now in real time. What got lost in all the jubilation of late, with U.S. President Donald Trump as the nation's equity cheerleader, is that markets move in two directions – it is not a one-way ticket up. The plain fact of the matter is that far too much optimism was priced in at the recent highs. The world is not a perfect place but we had valuations priced for perfection, which is not a timing device but a warning signal, nonetheless. David Rosenberg takes a look at the reasons behind the market decline.

Six reasons why this may be an opportunistic time to buy stocks

The stock market sell-off has been swift and steep. Last week, U.S. Treasury yields continued to spike higher, which weighed on equity markets. However, it was a strong U.S. employment report released on Friday morning that triggered a market meltdown as inflationary fears sent investors scrambling to exit positions. Jennifer Dowty looks at six reasons why this might be an opportune time to buy stocks, as the economic outlook is positive, corporate earnings are strong and a pullback will make valuations more attractive.

Why you should be grateful for the market freakout

The stock market had a long overdue freakout Monday. Be grateful. As an investor, protracted stretches of prosperity should make you nervous. We've seen that in the globally dominant U.S. stock market, where the S&P 500 stock index of big companies averaged returns of almost 16 per cent annually over the five years to Dec. 31 in U.S. dollars. That's pretty much double what the optimistic experts expect for the years ahead. The market plunge Monday shows people are getting appropriately worried about all this good fortune. Rob Carrick takes a look at the bright side of the market meltdown.

Views from a fund manager who boosted his cash holdings just before the meltdown

Cameron Hurst doesn't have a crystal ball, but his firm's decision to trim holdings in a few sectors and boost its cash position on the eve of the recent market meltdown seems prescient. "We aren't happy this has happened, but we are happy with our performance through it," says Mr. Hurst, chief investment officer at Toronto-based Equium Capital Management Inc., which manages about $45-million in assets under management and the Equium Global Tactical Allocation Fund exchange-traded fund (ticker ETAC on the Toronto Stock Exchange). By the end of January, Equium had trimmed its holdings in sectors such as energy and materials, and tucked it away in cash. Brenda Bouw recently interviewed Mr. Hurst.

These sectors are most at risk from rising bond yields

Equity investors are being reminded that interest rates are a double-edged sword. After a three-decade period when falling interest rates and bond yields provided a boost to stock prices, the potential for a sustained rise in yields has equities deep in the red in recent days. It is an iron law of finance math (discounted cash flow, specifically) that future cash streams like corporate earnings and dividends are worth steadily more as interest rates fall. Stock prices, as representing an estimate of the current value of future profits, should automatically rise as rates decline. More basically, lower bond yields make bonds less attractive relative to equities. Scott Barlow explains.

REIT picks for three investment styles

Jennifer Dowty interviewed Brad Sturges, the real estate and real estate investment trust analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities, about his stock recommendations, including InterRent REIT, Pure Multi-Family REIT and Nexus REIT.

Number Crunchers

Fifteen TSX stocks that combine momentum and growth

Ask Globe Investor

Question: If a stock splits, what happens to the dividend?

Answer: When a stock splits two-for-one, you end up with twice as many shares, but each share is worth half as much – all else being equal. So you don't gain, or lose, any value from the split. Similarly, the dividend paid for each share is halved but, because you now have twice as many shares, your total dividend income is the same as before the split.

--John Heinzl

Compiled by Gillian Livingston