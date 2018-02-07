Why it's best to wait and watch amid volatile markets, Twitter takes flight, and one indicator that will confirm when the bull market is over

There is a tendency during times of stress to look for meaning and patterns where none exist. Psychologically, the seemingly random big moves in markets in recent sessions are hard to digest and that's why there's been a large number of 'who's to blame for the sell-off' reports. If we can find a scapegoat, then things make a lot more sense, we have an explanation. (There is, as an aside, a terrific related quote from Steve Jobs when he was asked about the quality of television programming).

There are a plenty of rationalizations for what's happening in markets and what it could represent. We might be at the beginning of a new bear market in bonds (and dividend stocks) after a multi-decade bull market kicked off in 1982 by Fed chair Paul Volcker. We might be at the beginning of a painful correction in valuations that will see the Shiller price earnings ratio fall to historical norms. We might be at the end of capital's dominance over labour and rising wages are about to put significant dents into corporate profit margins.

And all this market volatility could all be nothing but a pause in the rally with stock prices poised to move higher, reflecting strong global profit growth and a near planet-wide acceleration in economic growth.

My suggestion to investors is to just wait and watch, and don't get distracted by increasingly implausible theories on how this (so far) normal pullback is actually watershed event after which markets will never be the same again.

We have time. There are indicators that will eventually tell us with reasonable-but-not-perfect accuracy whether a major change in market trends is underway. I'm watching high yield bond spreads closely, for one example. There's also an overabundance of regular economic and corporate data that will make new trends, if they occur, clear to see.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Twitter Inc. (TWTR-N) There is legitimately good financial news coming from Twitter Inc. for the first time in more than a year. But investors may be overly enthusiastic about the mild signs of progress. It is worth congratulating Twitter for not shrinking anymore. Revenue in the fourth quarter inched up about 2 per cent from a year earlier, the only quarterly sales increase in 2017. And Twitter's forecast for the quarter ending in March suggests that revenue growth is likely to continue. Twitter also pulled off what executives promised in late 2016: its first ever profit under conventional accounting standards. Shira Ovide from Bloomberg News reports.

The Rundown

Confessions of a stock picker amid this brutal market decline

Do actively managed fund or passive exchange-traded funds fare better in a downturn? David Berman takes a look at where to go and what to do when the markets tank.

This indicator will tell you when this bull market truly is over

Investors should be wishing fervently for equity market volatility to decline because there's a simple historical chain of events that leads nowhere good for global markets. In previous cycles, rising volatility led to increased corporate borrowing costs, which in turn marked the end of bull market rallies. Credit Suisse's highly ranked global strategist Andrew Garthwaite includes credit spreads – specifically high-yield bond yields minus the yield on U.S. government bonds – among his "most critical" market indicators. In a Feb. 6 research report, Mr. Garthwaite wrote, "Credit spreads widening … has forewarned on 8 of the past 9 equity market peaks." Scott Barlow explains.

The TSX remains deeply oversold with 2 exceptions

The S&P/TSX Composite got blasted during the week ending with Thursday's close, falling 5.0 per cent. The benchmark is deeply oversold according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The reading of 14.2 is well below the buy signal of 30 and a long, long way from the oversold, sell signal of 70. There are 87 oversold stocks, just over a third of all benchmark companies, this week. Element Fleet Management Corp. is the most oversold stock in the index, followed by Nutrien Ltd., Altagas Ltd., Transcanada Corp., Bank of Nova Scotia and Emera Inc. Scott Barlow explains.

A tug-of-war between fear and greed in world markets

The world's investors are transfixed by the wild spectacle unfolding in the stock market, as violent swings up and down are wiping out and creating vast sums of money in the blink of an eye. One day after the single worst session for U.S. stocks in six years, the losing streak was ultimately interrupted by the time the closing bell rang on a manic day of trading Tuesday. A late-afternoon buying spree vaulted U.S. benchmarks back into positive territory, with the Dow Jones industrial average gaining 567 points, or 2.3 per cent. Canadian stocks also pared back recent losses with modest gains on the day. But the fears that first seemed to be stoked by U.S. wage growth have now become globally infectious, as European and Asian stocks succumbed to the downturn on Tuesday. At least US$4-trillion in global stock market value has been erased in the selloff. Tim Shufelt reports about the wild week on the markets.

Why investors should rest easy amid this market mayhem

Bloodbath! Carnage! Um, how about "mild correction" instead? Make no mistake: Stocks will one day face a painful reckoning after a decade of easy money. But as the vigorous rebound by the Dow Jones industrial average on Tuesday demonstrated, right now is not that fateful day. A booming global economy, strong growth in corporate earnings and falling unemployment provide plenty of support for the glass-is-half-full crowd. Despite the panicky headlines in recent days, there is no sign a recession is on the horizon, and corporate news has been largely benign. All of that argues against seeing the tumult of the past several days as a sign of apocalypse tomorrow. Instead, view it as an indication that the market's long, happy stretch of euphoria is over. Complacency served people well when stocks were climbing relentlessly higher. But it could easily lead investors astray over the next couple of years. Ian McGugan reports.

Five stocks Canadian wealth managers are buying this week amid the market chaos

This week has been a wild ride on the markets with Canadian and U.S. markets swinging from positive to negative and back again. For many high net-worth advisors and fund managers, though, it was a day they've been waiting for a while. Finally, after two years of big gains and rising valuations – the S&P 500 was up nearly 50 per cent between February 2016 and last Friday – there are businesses to buy at a discount. "Now's the time," said Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer at Baskin Financial, a Toronto-based investment firm. "Go through the market right now and you'll find a lot of stocks that have pulled back by 10 per cent. It's something we welcome." While opportunities abound in a selloff, some stocks look more attractive than others. Here are five companies that some high net-worth focused advisors are buying for their clients now. Bryan Borzykowski reports.

RBC online brokerage clients unable to make trades just as Dow sheds 1,000 points

Royal Bank of Canada is once again in the hot seat with investors after its online brokerage platform – RBC Direct Investing – experienced technical difficulties that prevented clients from making trades just as markets were plummeting and the Dow index headed toward a loss of more than 1,000 points on Thursday. RBC clients took to social media Thursday afternoon to express their frustration with the rolling outages the bank has been experiencing since early January. The outage appeared to spike at 1 p.m. (ET) and remained through the market close. Clare O'Hara reports.

Markets will hit bottom on Monday, says BMO's Belski

Brian Belski hates Mondays almost as much as Garfield does. The chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets believes markets will hit bottom on Monday, which stands out as the worst day of the week in terms of historical price performance. In fact, Monday is the only negative day of the week on average since 1928 and has the highest percentage of down days. Kristine Owram from Bloomberg News reports.

A trusty alternative for stressed out bond investors

There will be blood if you hold bonds or bond funds through a cycle of rising interest rates. Frankly, so what? Long-term investors will make out fine with bonds if they hold through the rising rates that hurt bonds and the falling rates that help. All the while, bonds will pay a reliable flow of interest and act as a cushion if stocks should tank. But it's becoming clear that there's a class of investor who has no interest in participating in a down period for bonds. The worst mistake these people can make is substituting stocks for bonds. A much better solution is to use a ladder of guaranteed investment certificates instead of bonds. Rob Carrick explains.

Canadian pot ETF targeting junior firms wins approval

This Valentine's day could see Canadians looking to grab more green buds than rose buds, as Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is set to launch its second marijuana-focused fund, this time tapping into small-cap companies in the industry. With the ticker HMJR, the Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Emerging Marijuana Growers Index. The underlying index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of primarily North American publicly listed small-capitalization companies primarily involved in the cultivation, production and/or distribution of marijuana. Clare O'Hara reports.

Volatility Inc.: Inside Wall Street's $8-billion time bomb

It was the hot trade on Wall Street, a seemingly sure thing that lulled everyone from hedge fund managers to small-time investors. Now newfangled investments linked to volatility in the stock market -- until a few years ago, obscure niche products -- have exploded in spectacular fashion. The shock waves have only just begun. How these investments proliferated is a classic story of Wall Street salesmanship and old-fashioned greed. In a few short years, financial engineering transformed expectations about the ups and downs of the stock market into an asset class that could be marketed and sold -- as tradable as stocks but, it turns out, sometimes far riskier. Bloomberg News reports.

ETFs just underwent a stress test – here's how they did

One of the knocks on being an index investor is that you're vulnerable in a fast-falling stock market. Most of the assets in exchange-traded funds track benchmark indexes in which stocks are weighted according to their market capitalization, or shares outstanding multiplied by share price. The stocks that investors push up the most in price can dominate the index. If these stocks fall hard in a decline, the index gets crushed. The inference here is that you're better off with actively managed money, where an investing pro can build a portfolio for you that may not be so tied to the stocks that have risen the most in price. The recent market turmoil offers the opportunity for a quick and dirty look at whether index investing actually has more downside in falling markets. Rob Carrick reports.

Why it's time for Gordon Pape to shake up his fund portfolios

At the start of 2009 Gordon Pape created several model fund portfolios for various types of investors, from very conservative to strongly growth oriented. In each case, he set a target range of return that was consistent with the risk level. These portfolios have just completed their ninth year (as of Dec. 31) so we now have a good idea of how they perform over a meaningful period of time. Here is how he has decided to change them.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: Why has the price of A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN) fallen so much?

Answer: I own AW.UN personally and in my model Yield Hog Dividend Growth Portfolio, so I'm keenly aware the units have tumbled. They're down about 19 per cent in the past year and nearly 5 per cent since I added them to my model portfolio at the end of September. Other restaurant royalty stocks – notably Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA), which I also own – have also struggled. A few factors could be at play. Given the harsh winter weather and the proliferation of discounts and promotions in the fast-food industry, investors might be nervous about A&W's fourth-quarter results, which will likely be released in February. The recent hike in Ontario's minimum wage might also be affecting sentiment toward fast-food stocks in general, but it's worth pointing out A&W's distribution – which the company raised in October – is tied to top-line sales, not to the restaurants' bottom line. Finally, the recent spike in bond yields probably hasn't helped A&W's units, which are sensitive to interest rates. All of that said, A&W is a growing company, the units now yield an attractive 5.2 per cent and the burgers are delicious (the Teen Burger is my personal fave). So I intend to hold through this period of weakness.

--John Heinzl

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.



