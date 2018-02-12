The Crypto Edition: A stock for buying into the booming market for bitcoin-powering computer chips, and signs Americans may be skirting the IRS

OMERS-affiliated Ethereum Capital offering pinched, but not pulled, following choppy markets and cryptocrash

This month's stock price correction and cryptocrash will not stop one of Canada's most hotly anticipated digital currency financing transactions from going to market.

Underwriters of a deal to take newly formed Ethereum Capital public will proceed with a $45-million private placement, selling 18 million subscription receipts at $2.50 apiece – down from an original target of 20 million receipts and $50-million in gross proceeds, sources familiar with the deal say. Those receipts will be exchangeable into shares of publicly listed Movit Media when Ethereum completes a reverse takeover of the B.C.-based TSX Venture Exchange shell company, likely by early April.

Investment dealers CIBC and Canaccord Genuity quietly priced the Ethereum offering last Friday following the rockiest week on the public markets in two years – and a swoon in prices of virtual currencies including Bitcoin and Ether – content that they will now be able to close the receipts offering later this month, rather than pull it, the fate of several IPOs last week.

Sean Silcoff reports.

Few Americans reporting cryptocurrency trading to IRS: report

Less than 100 people out of the 250,000 individuals who have already filed federal taxes this year through company Credit Karma reported a cryptocurrency transaction to U.S. tax authorities, the company said on Tuesday. This is despite nearly 57 per cent of the 2000 Americans surveyed by the credit score startup and research firm Qualtrics last month saying they had realized some gains from cryptocurrencies, according to a Credit Karma study. Reuters reports.

Bitcoin chip battle brewing behind Hut 8's Canadian listing

A new stock listing in Canada will soon give investors their first chance to buy into the booming market for computer chips driving most of the world's bitcoin mining farms. Hut 8 Mining Corp. which is set to debut on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto this month, is backed by Bitfury Group Ltd., the main competitor to the Chinese company that dominates the market. Bloomberg News reports.

Bitcoin may not be worth all the fuss: Fed economists

Bitcoin and other digital currencies have, so far, not been formidable competition for cash, checks or credit cards as a payment method in the United States and other major economies, according to two economists at New York Federal Reserve. Virtual currencies usually thrive as an alternative form of payment during times of suspicion around traditional forms of payment, they said in a blog post published on Friday. Reuters reports.

France, Germany call for joint G20 action on cryptocurrencies

The finance ministers and central bank governors of France and Germany called for the policy and monetary implications of crypto-currencies to be placed on the agenda of the upcoming G20 meeting of the largest advanced and developing economies. In a letter to the finance minister of Argentina, current holder of the G20 presidency, the officials called for an international report on the implications of cryptocurrencies, an International Monetary Fund report on their financial stability implications and for work towards "trans-boundary" action to regulate them. Reuters reports.

More Globe Investor coverage

