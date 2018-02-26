A bear-market checklist, a false belief about the loonie, and a small cap on the verge of breaking out

Savita Subramanian is the chief quantitative strategist at Merrill Lynch and a very good one in my opinion. Instead of using one or two indicators to predict the end of the post-crisis equity bull market, Ms. Subramanian follows 19 market characteristics that are common at the end of market rallies and checks off how many of these are pointing to bear market conditions.

The recent results are disheartening for those investors with a mid-term focus. Currently 13 of the 19 indicators, 68 per cent of the total, suggest a bear market is on the way. Ms. Subramanian wrote previously that 80 per cent is the line in the sand – most bear markets begin when 80 per cent of the bear market list has been checked off. Two more check marks gets us to just under this level.

The bearish signals that have already been triggered include the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, the outperformance of the momentum investing style, and rising CBOE Volatility Index.

The six indicators that haven't appeared yet are obviously the most important – three more of them and the strategist will likely declare 'everybody out of the pool'. The unchecked boxes include tightening credit conditions, the outperformance of low quality stocks and low fund manager cash positions.

The hope is that conditions change in a positive way, and the number of checkmarks decline. The trend, however, has been the other way. As the number of bearish signals steadily climbs, I can't help feeling a bit like someone counting down the days to a root canal procedure at the dentist.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T). This is a small-cap industrial company that may soon appear on the positive breakouts list. The company is set to report its fourth-quarter financial results, typically its strongest quarter, in exactly two weeks. For 11 of the past 13 quarters, the share price has increased after the company reported its earnings. If this trend continues, the share price could rally to a record high. This stock's price has increased for 11 of the past 13 quarters. Jennifer Dowty reports.



The Rundown

A NAFTA agreement could trigger a relief rally, boosting Canadian stocks

We've all heard the horror stories about what will happen if the North American free-trade agreement is terminated: The loonie will weaken, Canadian stocks will fall and the domestic economy will deteriorate. But is it time for investors to bet that NAFTA will survive? Carlos Capistran, an economist at Merrill Lynch, is sounding cautiously optimistic that a deal is possible, given a number of encouraging signs. If he's right, downtrodden Canadian stocks could get a boost. David Berman reports.

U.S. growth, not the loonie, will drive Canadian exports

Investors tend to point at the loonie to explain changes in Canadian exports to the U.S. but history shows the currency has little effect on cross border economic activity. Export growth is far more dependent on Americans' consumer spending and this is good news in light of a strengthening U.S. economy and falling greenback. Scott Barlow explains the charts.

Banks failing to meet Canadian investors' advice needs: survey

Canada's big five banks are falling short when it comes to providing financial advice in bank branches for Canadian investors. Eighty-seven per cent of retail bank customers in Canada say they are interested in receiving financial advice or guidance from their bank. However, just 33 per cent of retail bank customers say they receive financial advice, according to the J.D. Power 2018 Canada Retail Banking Advice Study, released Monday. Clare O'Hara reports.

With the flash correction now just a memory, here's what investors should do now

We had an official stock market correction earlier this month. If you blinked, you may have missed it. The Dow dropped more than 1,000 points, not once but twice, on Feb. 2 and Feb. 8. By the time it hit its low on Feb. 9, it had fallen 2,826 points for the month, or 10.8 per cent. That's officially correction territory. Investors were spooked. Was this the start of another bear market? Was it 2008 all over again. Should we sell? Now, three weeks later, it's almost as if it never happened. Gordon Pape looks at what investors should do now.

How to tell how badly your bond ETFs are going to get whacked

Here's a handy rule for managing bond fund risk from Mark Noble, a senior vice-president of Horizons ETFs: If a bond ETF's duration is greater than its current yield, you'll see losses on a total return basis if interest rates rise more than 1 percentage point over 12 months. Rob Carrick explains.

Warren Buffett is an even better investor than you think

The Oracle of Omaha released his latest annual letter to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Saturday. It's a good excuse to marvel anew at Mr. Buffett's track record, particularly at a time when stock pickers are losing their aura. Nir Kaissar of Bloomberg News has an analysis.

Number Crunchers

Thirteen U.S. stocks that carry the hallmarks of stability

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I have built up a lot of unused RSP contribution room to the tune of $80,000. I have received an inheritance where I now have the funds to contribute. My income is moderate at $60,000. How much should I contribute? Does it make sense to use up all the contribution room at once or just some of it?

Answer: The main issue with contributing to an RSP is "how much are you allowed to contribute?"

As long as you are not over-contributing and are staying within your annually established limit, which is determined by a formula against your income, you may put money into your RSP.

The bigger question is when and how much of a deduction from your income should you declare?

If you contribute the total amount of unused RSP room in the amount of $80,000, you should only deduct enough to bring you down to where you pay no income tax.

So in your case, in the simplest terms, you would deduct approximately $48,000. There is the basic personal deduction of approximately $12,000 and thus making it that you pay zero income tax. The remaining $32,000 that you have not deducted will be carried forward to future taxation years when you have income and choose to declare the remainder of the deduction.

Bottom line is that you can deduct any amount of your contribution from your income that makes the most sense to you. You may instead choose to deduct just enough to bring you to a lower tax bracket, thereby saving some of the deduction for a future high income earning year.

The good thing is, that in the meantime, your contribution can grow and/or earn income within the tax shelter of the RSP tax free.

This is something that I often point out to my clients who have children (going to post-secondary school), who have part-time or summer jobs. Their income gives them an RSP contribution allowance. They probably are in the lowest tax bracket already or not paying any tax. They should still contribute what they can to an RSP and let it grow tax free. Then when they are earning income at a higher level, use the deduction that they made in the past.

This advice is usually after I have made sure that they have a tax free savings account (TFSA) and contributed the maximum to it first.

--Nancy Woods is an associate portfolio manager and investment adviser with RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

What's up in the days ahead

Tim Hortons may offer good value when it comes to the price of your morning cup of joe, but John Heinzl will write the better value may come from buying shares of owner Restaurant Brands International.

