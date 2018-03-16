Markets wave off global risks, opposing views on Enbridge shares, and a pot stock with unanimous buy ratings

Simmering fears of a global trade war. An embarrassing political scandal in Japan. Rapid job-turnover inside the White House and the threat of faster interest rate hikes in the United States.

In any other era, this concoction would be a perfect recipe for heightened market volatility. But in recent months, markets have brushed aside risks and recurring bad news on geopolitics to stay focused on positive macro-economic cues.

And Guy Debelle, the Australian central banker who oversaw a review of global foreign exchange standards, says it doesn't make sense.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor said in Sydney he finds it "puzzling that measures of volatility do not seem to embody much uncertainty".

"I have expected that volatility would move higher structurally in the past and this has turned out to be wrong," Debelle said. "But I think there is a higher probability of being proven correct this time."

For Paul Dales, Sydney-based chief economist at Capital Economics, markets are "taking all of this in their stride as the global economy is fairly strong and is expected to stay strong both this year and next... it is probably right that the recent events shouldn't derail that."

Investors got a taste of what the spike in volatility might look like when in early February fears of faster U.S. rate hikes hammered world shares.

That sell-off was short-lived, though, and equity prices are now not too far from their February highs.

A gauge of market volatility .VIX is near all-time lows, while most estimates of the term premium for 10-year Treasuries are around zero, or even negative, despite projections of multiple rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year and next.

This comes at a time the world is seeing the first synchronized global growth since 2007, with strong corporate earnings and blistering job-creation.

Higher rates could all but dampen the optimism, and that is just one of the many risks.

The danger of a global trade war looms after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped duties on imported steel and aluminum and has threatened further tariffs on Chinese goods.

In Japan, a cronyism scandal has engulfed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso, causing uncertainty around political stability.

Yet the market response so far: stay calm and look away.

Despite shock events like Britain's vote to leave Europe, the threat of a euro-zone break up and the potential for a nuclear war with North Korea, market volatility spiked only temporarily.

In fact, equity returns last year were among the highest since the 2008 global financial crisis. Emerging markets did well too, and the Australian dollar, considered a barometer for global risk, jumped 8.7 percent in 2017, its best performance in seven years.

For Shane Oliver, Sydney-based head of investment strategy at AMP Capital, risks can create chances to buy.

"It's hard to quantify geopolitical risks," he said. "It often makes more sense for investors to focus on the opportunities they throw up, rather than taking long-term shelter from them in low returning cash."

-Swati Pandey, Reuters

Stocks to ponder

Enbridge Inc. The company's steadily rising dividend, which is now yielding about 6.5 per cent, is offering a temptation for investors even as the shares have lost a quarter of their value this past year. The Globe and Mail talked to three portfolio managers with different views of Enbridge, as well as with the company about investors' concerns.

Organigram Holdings Inc. This small cap stock with a market capitalization of $552-million is covered by six analysts on the Street, of which all six analysts have buy recommendations. Moncton, N.B.-based Organigram is a licensed marijuana producer serving the medical community and is preparing to supply the recreational marijuana market once legalized. Jennifer Dowty profiles the stock.

The Rundown

Short sellers take aim at Canadian energy, pot stocks

Canadian stocks with exposure to the energy and marijuana sectors face headwinds as 2018 progresses, according to short-interest data collected in the second week of March by The Globe and Mail. A number of stocks in other sectors may also be at risk. Larry MacDonald looks at the latest targets of short sellers on the TSX.

Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as one strategist eyes a significant drop

The tea leaves don't bode well for Bitcoin. Traders who look for future price direction in chart patterns are finding more indicators suggesting the world's largest digital currency may have further to fall.

Trump tax cuts are making Canada's top fund managers envious

A reinvigorated U.S. economy under Donald Trump is a better bet than Canada, where a ticking consumer-debt bomb and declining competitiveness are dragging on asset prices, according to top-performing money managers north of the border.

Things investors should know as they open their annual reports

When it comes to investment fees and transparency, investors should be paying closer attention to their annual investment reports, which now provide more in-depth information around performance and the true cost of investing. Since July, 2017, all Canadian financial firms have been required to provide annual statements that highlight how well investments have performed in dollar amounts, as well as the dollar figure an investor has paid for financial advice. It's important to note that these statements can vary from firm to firm in appearance, as well on when the firm decides to pop them in the mail. Clare O'Hara looks at everything investors need to know



Scott Barlow's Top Links



Top 'fresh money' stock picks from Morgan Stanley

Others

Friday's Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Number Crunchers

Nine U.S. semiconductor stocks showing strong price momentum



What's up in the days ahead

We all like to think of Canada as a young, muscular nation. Ah, if only it were so. Based upon the median age of our population, Canada is well into the creaky-knee stage of life. And that has many implications for investors. Ian McGugan explains all about it in Saturday's Globe Investor.

