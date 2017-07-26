As political leaders find ways to shock like never before, the world’s favourite haven investment hasn’t been calmer in years.

In the past four months, gold prices moved in a 7.6-per-cent range, the least in 10 years, while 120-day volatility is at the lowest since 2005. That’s amid unprecedented uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump’s legislative program and divisions in Britain over plans to leave the European Union.

Gold is partly following a trend in other markets, with assets supported by sustained low interest rates, but also reflects factors unique to the metal.

Miners have given up hedging future production under pressure from shareholders concerned that it pushes metals prices lower. At the same time, central bank trading has dried up, handing more control of the market to jewellers who tend to buy on dips and sell on rallies.

“Since Brexit, volatility has been coming down, down, down,” said Matthew Turner, an analyst at Macquarie Group Ltd. in London. “Much of this reflects wider markets, but it also seems like many of the shocks that rippled through the gold market in the past have disappeared.”

Gold did turn higher after Wednesday’s statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The precious metal rose 1 per cent to a six-week high, after the Fed said it would start to wind down its massive holdings of bonds “relatively soon.” Spot gold rallied 1.1 per cent to $1,262.11 (U.S.). Its session high of $1,263.42 was the highest since June 15.

Until Wednesday, gold had not moved more than 1 per cent a day since early June.

Gold’s 120-day historic volatility hit a two-year high above 18 per cent around the time Britain voted to leave the EU. It has since fallen to about 10 per cent, the lowest since 2005.

While irritating for traders who make a living betting on strong moves, the sleepy gold market also reflects stability in other assets, with measures of global shares at record highs. Investors from currencies to equities have been boxed in between concerns over a weakening U.S. dollar and speculation that central banks will tighten money supply.

