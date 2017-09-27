 Skip to main content

Apple's post-iPhone plunges: Recovering losses can take a while

Apple's post-iPhone plunges: Recovering losses can take a while

Matt Lundy

Apple Inc. finds itself in familiar territory: shares are down after unveiling its newest iPhone models.

However, the extent of the slide is notable. With its iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models, which hit stores Friday, Apple has notched its worst performance from an iPhone announcement to its release, Dow Jones data show.

Now that new product is on shelves, is a rebound imminent? Not necessarily, if past experience is any indication. We looked at how Apple shares perform in the 100 trading days following an iPhone release, and highlighted some of the best and worst results.

Apple performance after iPhone releases

60%

iPhone 3GS

+45.5%

40

iPhone

+38.4%

20

0

iPhone 6s

and 6s Plus

-16.3%

-20

iPhone 5

-34.3%

-40

iPhone 3G

-46.4%

-60

0

24

48

72

96

Trading days

Note: Returns are indexed to iPhone release date.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

Not highlighted are the iPhone 4 (14.1 per cent), iPhone 5s and 5c (16.5 per cent), iPhone 6 and 6 Plus (25.3 per cent) and iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (15.2 per cent).

