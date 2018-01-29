It’s getting harder for S&P 500 to elude bond market’s violence

A subplot that has gone largely unnoticed in this year's relentless stock rally is playing out in public Monday.

It's the steady hammering in companies with the highest dividends, which before today had done little to slow the advance in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. That resistance wavered Monday as drops in real-estate, utility and telecom shares proved too strong for the market to shake off.

While the decline is barely a blip amid the best start for equities since 1987, the selloff highlights tensions that many analysts see as the main threat to risk assets in coming months. Namely, will rising Treasury rates, viewed by bulls as a sign of economic vigor, become a valuation threat to equities that finally slows the torrid pace of price appreciation?

The jump in 10-year Treasury yields to 2.7 per cent, a level unseen since 2014, was enough to prompt at Strategas Research Partners to cut rate-sensitive REITs stocks to underweight. If yields keep rising at this pace, the broader equity market could be in trouble, said Michael Antonelli, an institutional equity sales trader and managing director at Robert W. Baird & Co.

"We are entering a new era in the U.S. with where the 10-year is headed," Antonelli said. "Once rates start to rise precipitously, that's a problem for the stock market."

Industry groups that pay the highest dividends -- telecoms, utilities and property companies -- have been the sectors most sensitive to interest-rate increases. They were the worst performers in the S&P 500 last year and led the index lower today, each falling around 1 percent.

To be sure, more than rate anxiety was at work in Monday's decline, in which the S&P 500 dropped as much as 0.6 per cent and 163 points were lopped off the Dow at its worst level. Apple Inc. lost as much as 2.6 per cent on concern about iPhone demand, while energy shares fell along with oil as the dollar strengthened.

Monday's retreat follows four straight up weeks for U.S. equities, a surge that has been prompted by the strongest round of earnings upgrades since around 2012, a pick-up in economic growth and optimism over tax cuts. While it's far too early to say rising yields doom share prices, concern about the pace of Federal Reserve tightening is getting louder.

"The interest rates is one of the things stock investors are paying the most attention to at this point," said Mark Kepner, managing director and equity trader at Themis Trading LLC in Chatham, NJ. "A lot will depend on what policy makers globally will do or say."

More clarity may come this week. The Fed will release its latest policy decision, in Janet Yellen's final meeting as chair before handing off to Jerome Powell, while the Treasury will announces quarterly refunding plans.

