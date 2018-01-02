John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2017
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|400
|14.06
|13.19
|5,624.00
|5,276.00
|6.60%
|4.16%
|A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund*
|AW.UN-T
|100
|33.69
|32.97
|3,369.00
|3,297.00
|2.18%
|4.84%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|70
|60.38
|58.46
|4,226.60
|4,092.20
|3.28%
|4.75%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP.UN-T
|100
|56.38
|53.82
|5,638.00
|5,382.00
|4.76%
|3.87%
|Bank Of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|50
|100.59
|94.43
|5,029.50
|4,721.50
|6.52%
|3.70%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR.UN-T
|120
|37.32
|33.73
|4,478.40
|4,047.60
|10.64%
|3.43%
|Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce*
|CM-T
|40
|122.54
|109.17
|4,901.60
|4,366.80
|12.25%
|4.24%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|24.49
|24.67
|3,918.40
|3,947.20
|-0.73%
|6.82%
|CT REIT*
|CRT.UN-T
|250
|14.50
|13.89
|3,625.00
|3,472.50
|4.39%
|4.83%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|37.41
|38.75
|3,741.00
|3,875.00
|-3.46%
|3.82%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-N
|125
|34.78
|32.47
|5,453.94
|5,063.94
|7.70%
|2.23%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|100
|46.98
|47.26
|4,698.00
|4,726.00
|-0.59%
|4.81%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|49.16
|52.12
|4,916.00
|5,212.00
|-5.68%
|5.46%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|100
|46.11
|44.78
|4,611.00
|4,478.00
|2.97%
|3.69%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|26.22
|25.31
|4,719.60
|4,555.80
|3.60%
|3.13%
|Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.*
|PZA-T
|200
|16.20
|16.56
|3,240.00
|3,312.00
|-2.17%
|5.28%
|Canadian REIT*
|REF.UN-T
|100
|46.30
|46.13
|4,630.00
|4,613.00
|0.37%
|4.04%
|Royal Bank Of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|102.65
|96.54
|5,132.50
|4,827.00
|6.33%
|3.55%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|100
|47.62
|44.88
|4,762.00
|4,488.00
|6.11%
|4.24%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|73.65
|70.25
|5,155.50
|4,917.50
|4.84%
|3.26%
|TransCanada Corp.*
|TRP-T
|80
|61.18
|61.67
|4,894.40
|4,933.60
|-0.79%
|4.09%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|24.15
|23.15
|6,641.25
|6,366.25
|4.32%
|2.57%
|Cash
|909.55
|29.11
|Total
|104,315.24
|100,000.00
|4.32%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of Dec. 31, 2017
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $ 317.38
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial
|and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017 and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000.
|This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
|As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
