John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Feb. 28, 2018
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|400
|12.69
|13.19
|5,076.00
|5,276.00
|-3.79%
|4.68%
|A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund*
|AW.UN-T
|120
|32.06
|32.77
|3,847.20
|3,932.00
|-2.16%
|5.09%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|70
|56.00
|58.46
|3,920.00
|4,092.20
|-4.21%
|5.39%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP.UN-T
|100
|51.61
|53.82
|5,161.00
|5,382.00
|-4.11%
|4.64%
|Bank Of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|50
|97.44
|94.43
|4,872.00
|4,721.50
|3.19%
|3.82%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR.UN-T
|120
|35.15
|33.73
|4,218.00
|4,047.60
|4.21%
|3.64%
|Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce*
|CM-T
|40
|117.20
|109.17
|4,688.00
|4,366.80
|7.36%
|4.54%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|23.70
|24.67
|3,792.00
|3,947.20
|-3.93%
|7.05%
|CT REIT*
|CRT.UN-T
|250
|13.00
|13.89
|3,250.00
|3,472.50
|-6.41%
|5.38%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|33.89
|38.75
|3,389.00
|3,875.00
|-12.54%
|4.64%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-N
|125
|35.04
|32.47
|5,610.34
|5,063.94
|10.79%
|2.21%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|115
|41.41
|46.30
|4,762.15
|5,324.95
|-10.57%
|5.46%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|40.81
|52.12
|4,081.00
|5,212.00
|-21.70%
|6.58%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|100
|41.93
|44.78
|4,193.00
|4,478.00
|-6.36%
|4.05%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|24.42
|25.31
|4,395.60
|4,555.80
|-3.52%
|3.60%
|Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.*
|PZA-T
|200
|14.16
|16.56
|2,832.00
|3,312.00
|-14.49%
|6.05%
|Canadian REIT*
|REF.UN-T
|100
|49.92
|46.13
|4,992.00
|4,613.00
|8.22%
|3.75%
|Royal Bank Of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|101.09
|96.54
|5,054.50
|4,827.00
|4.71%
|3.72%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|100
|46.32
|44.88
|4,632.00
|4,488.00
|3.21%
|4.36%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|74.00
|70.25
|5,180.00
|4,917.50
|5.34%
|3.24%
|TransCanada Corp.*
|TRP-T
|80
|55.50
|61.67
|4,440.00
|4,933.60
|-10.00%
|4.50%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|22.92
|23.15
|6,303.00
|6,366.25
|-0.99%
|2.75%
|Cash
|348.30
|(1,204.84)
|Total
|99,037.10
|100,000.00
|-0.96%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of Feb. 28, 2018
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $ 267.46
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017 and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
|As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
