 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Feb. 28, 2018

John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Feb. 28, 2018

For Subscribers

John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Feb. 28, 2018

CompanyTickerNo. of shrsShr price $**Purchase Price $Market Value $***Book Value $***Gain/Loss %Yield %
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*AQN-T40012.6913.195,076.00 5,276.00 -3.79%4.68%
A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund*AW.UN-T12032.0632.773,847.20 3,932.00 -2.16%5.09%
BCE Inc.*BCE-T7056.0058.463,920.00 4,092.20 -4.21%5.39%
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*BIP.UN-T10051.6153.825,161.00 5,382.00 -4.11%4.64%
Bank Of Montreal*BMO-T5097.4494.434,872.00 4,721.50 3.19%3.82%
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*CAR.UN-T12035.1533.734,218.00 4,047.60 4.21%3.64%
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce*CM-T40117.20109.174,688.00 4,366.80 7.36%4.54%
Capital Power Corp.*CPX-T16023.7024.673,792.00 3,947.20 -3.93%7.05%
CT REIT*CRT.UN-T25013.0013.893,250.00 3,472.50 -6.41%5.38%
Canadian Utilities Ltd.*CU-T10033.8938.753,389.00 3,875.00 -12.54%4.64%
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*DGRO-N12535.0432.475,610.34 5,063.94 10.79%2.21%
Emera Inc.*EMA-T11541.4146.304,762.15 5,324.95 -10.57%5.46%
Enbridge Inc.*ENB-T10040.8152.124,081.00 5,212.00 -21.70%6.58%
Fortis Inc.*FTS-T10041.9344.784,193.00 4,478.00 -6.36%4.05%
Manulife Financial Corp.*MFC-T18024.4225.314,395.60 4,555.80 -3.52%3.60%
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.*PZA-T20014.1616.562,832.00 3,312.00 -14.49%6.05%
Canadian REIT*REF.UN-T10049.9246.134,992.00 4,613.00 8.22%3.75%
Royal Bank Of Canada*RY-T50101.0996.545,054.50 4,827.00 4.71%3.72%
Telus Corp.*T-T10046.3244.884,632.00 4,488.00 3.21%4.36%
Toronto-Dominion Bank*TD-T7074.0070.255,180.00 4,917.50 5.34%3.24%
TransCanada Corp.*TRP-T8055.5061.674,440.00 4,933.60 -10.00%4.50%
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*XIU-T27522.9223.156,303.00 6,366.25 -0.99%2.75%
Cash348.30 (1,204.84)
Total99,037.10100,000.00-0.96%

*Also in personal portfolio
**As of Feb. 28, 2018
***In Canadian dollars
Dividends received since last update: $ 267.46
Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017 and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000.  This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.