John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Jan. 31, 2018
"Company","Ticker","No. of shrs","Shr price $**","Purchase Price $","Market Value $***","Book Value $***","Gain/Loss %","Yield %"\n"Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*","AQN-T","400","13.36","13.19","5,344.00 ","5,276.00 ","1.29%","4.30%"\n"A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund*","AW.UN-T","100","30.67","32.97","3,067.00 ","3,297.00 ","-6.98%","5.32%"\n"BCE Inc.*","BCE-T","70","57.52","58.46","4,026.40 ","4,092.20 ","-1.61%","4.99%"\n"Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*","BIP.UN-T","100","52.77","53.82","5,277.00 ","5,382.00 ","-1.95%","4.06%"\n"Bank Of Montreal*","BMO-T","50","101.33","94.43","5,066.50 ","4,721.50 ","7.31%","3.67%"\n"Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*","CAR.UN-T","120","36.16","33.73","4,339.20 ","4,047.60 ","7.20%","3.54%"\n"Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce*","CM-T","40","121.86","109.17","4,874.40 ","4,366.80 ","11.62%","4.27%"\n"Capital Power Corp.*","CPX-T","160","23.32","24.67","3,731.20 ","3,947.20 ","-5.47%","7.16%"\n"CT REIT*","CRT.UN-T","250","13.85","13.89","3,462.50 ","3,472.50 ","-0.29%","5.05%"\n"Canadian Utilities Ltd.*","CU-T","100","36.41","38.75","3,641.00 ","3,875.00 ","-6.04%","4.32%"\n"iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*","DGRO-N","125","36.45","32.47","5,601.00 ","5,063.94 ","10.61%","2.13%"\n"Emera Inc.*","EMA-T","100","45.50","47.26","4,550.00 ","4,726.00 ","-3.72%","4.97%"\n"Enbridge Inc.*","ENB-T","100","45.03","52.12","4,503.00 ","5,212.00 ","-13.60%","5.96%"\n"Fortis Inc.*","FTS-T","100","43.46","44.78","4,346.00 ","4,478.00 ","-2.95%","3.91%"\n"Manulife Financial Corp.*","MFC-T","180","26.10","25.31","4,698.00 ","4,555.80 ","3.12%","3.14%"\n"Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.*","PZA-T","200","14.47","16.56","2,894.00 ","3,312.00 ","-12.62%","5.92%"\n"Canadian REIT*","REF.UN-T","100","44.52","46.13","4,452.00 ","4,613.00 ","-3.49%","4.20%"\n"Royal Bank Of Canada*","RY-T","50","105.32","96.54","5,266.00 ","4,827.00 ","9.09%","3.46%"\n"Telus Corp.*","T-T","100","46.31","44.88","4,631.00 ","4,488.00 ","3.19%","4.36%"\n"Toronto-Dominion Bank*","TD-T","70","74.82","70.25","5,237.40 ","4,917.50 ","6.51%","3.21%"\n"TransCanada Corp.*","TRP-T","80","56.63","61.67","4,530.40 ","4,933.60 ","-8.17%","4.41%"\n"iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*","XIU-T","275","23.79","23.15","6,542.25 ","6,366.25 ","2.76%","2.61%"\n"Cash","","","","","1,314.79 ","29.11 ","",""\n"Total","","","","","101,395.04","100,000.00","1.40%",""\n"",
