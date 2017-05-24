Kinder Morgan Inc. and its bankers have tempered their hopes for pricing a $1.75-billion initial public offering of shares in the pipeline company’s Canadian unit.
Kinder Morgan Canada, best known for its Trans Mountain oil pipeline in Alberta and British Columbia, has priced the shares at $17 apiece, down from a previously expected range of $19-$22, according to a source familiar with the issue.Report Typo/Error
