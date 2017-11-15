Markets love tax cut hype, not the reality

Buy the rumour, sell the news.
The phrase may get tossed around a fair amount, but that's exactly what's happened when past presidents have implemented tax cuts. Case in point: The S&P 500 index's reaction to almost every tax-relief bill signed into law since president John F. Kennedy. Looking at the S&P 500's performance during the year before previous tax cuts, the market returned more profit than during the year following the bill signing.
Equities have been in for a ride the past couple of weeks as the House and Senate wrangle over tax bill details, with the S&P 500 up nearly 15 per cent this year. Some market strategists attribute the optimism partly to the prospect of a pro-growth fiscal policy.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨