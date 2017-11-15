Markets love tax cut hype, not the reality

Buy the rumour, sell the news.

The phrase may get tossed around a fair amount, but that's exactly what's happened when past presidents have implemented tax cuts. Case in point: The S&P 500 index's reaction to almost every tax-relief bill signed into law since president John F. Kennedy. Looking at the S&P 500's performance during the year before previous tax cuts, the market returned more profit than during the year following the bill signing.

Equities have been in for a ride the past couple of weeks as the House and Senate wrangle over tax bill details, with the S&P 500 up nearly 15 per cent this year. Some market strategists attribute the optimism partly to the prospect of a pro-growth fiscal policy.