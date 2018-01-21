Netflix earnings may provide clues to longevity of record-breaking tech-led rally

Netflix Inc.'s quarterly report on Monday may offer an advanced preview of whether Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and other heavyweights behind much of the U.S. stock market's record-breaking rally can keep delivering.

Many of the S&P 500's largest companies – Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Amazon – have outperformed in the first 12 trading days of 2018, with investors betting strong earnings growth will justify tech valuations at their highest levels in a decade.

As of Thursday, Netflix, which is set to report its quarterly results on Monday after the stock market closes, had jumped nearly 15 per cent this year, outpacing the S&P 500's 5-per-cent increase.

Netflix's 53-per-cent surge in 2017, along with rallies by shares of Amazon and Silicon Valley's largest tech companies, helped propel the stock market to new highs.

"Netflix is going to be a great early indicator of risk appetite for these high-volatility growth names," Wedbush trader Joel Kulina said. "Netflix's drivers are very company-specific, but if this stock can deliver, there's no reason this whole market can't keep going higher."

The Los Gatos, Calif., company faces increasing competition from streaming services including Amazon's Prime Video and moves by traditional media companies. But investors remain optimistic about its ability to beat expectations.

Its stock recently traded at 95 times expected earnings for the next 12 months, against AMC Entertainment at 44 times earnings and Time Warner Inc. at 14 times earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Underscoring investors' willingness to pay premium prices for fast-growing stocks, Phil Blancato, head of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management in New York, recently helped a client buy $1.5-million (U.S.) worth of shares in Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google's parent Alphabet as investments for his grandchildren.

"I said, 'You're crazy,' but he was very direct, he wanted the FAANG stocks," Mr. Blancato said, using an acronym for those companies widely used on Wall Street.

Analysts on average expect S&P 500 technology companies to deliver a 15.9-per-cent increase in earnings for the December quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Earnings for the entire S&P 500 are seen rising 12.2 per cent, bolstered by lower unemployment and fatter wages.

Technology investors during the reporting season just under way are also eager to hear company executives explain how their bottom lines will be affected by corporate tax cuts passed by U.S. Congress in December, and whether they plan to repatriate overseas profits.

In its quarterly report on Oct. 16, Netflix added more global subscribers than analysts had expected. In response, its stock hit a record high in after-hours trade before dipping the following day.

In October, Netflix hiked U.S. prices for the first time since 2015, potentially providing more cash to produce original content, but also increasing the risk of losing customers.

Netflix has forecast adding 6.3 million subscribers worldwide in the December quarter, which would bring its global customer base to nearly 115.6 million.

Analysts on average expect a 32.5-per-cent jump in revenue to $3.28-billion, and net income of $186.3-million, up 179 per cent. Analysts expect earnings per share of 41 cents.

Up 42 per cent in the past 12 months, the S&P 500 information technology index is trading more than 19 times expected earnings, its highest since 2008, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Facebook will post quarterly results on Jan. 31, followed by Amazon, Apple and Alphabet on Feb 1. Nvidia, which surged 81 per cent in 2017 and replaced Qualcomm Inc. as the most valuable U.S. chip maker after Intel Corp., reports on Feb 7.

Twitter Inc. is accumulating likes from some of its most important followers: Wall Street analysts.

The social media company, in the third year of chief executive officer Jack Dorsey's turnaround effort, has been upgraded by at least six analysts since reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results in late October. That's helped fuel a more than 40-per-cent rally in the stock.

Facebook Inc.'s recent decision to emphasize content generated by users' friends and family in their news feeds, pulling back from posts created by brands, businesses and news outlets, was cited by Victor Anthony, an analyst at Aegis Capital, when he raised his rating on Twitter's stock last Monday to buy from sell.

Mr. Anthony said Facebook's shift will probably boost Twitter's importance to media outlets and businesses.

Daniel Ives, chief strategy officer at GBH Insights LLC, agrees that Twitter now has a unique chance to win more business from advertisers and publishers.

The wave of optimism is notable for a stock that appeared to be flat-lining just nine months ago, when shares were trading within spitting distance of a May, 2016, record low of $14.01 (U.S.).

A more positive view of the platform from advertisers and greater activity by users are making Twitter more attractive to investors and potential strategic buyers, analysts say.

Bloomberg News

