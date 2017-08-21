Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

A portfolio of Canadian stocks that focuses on downside protection Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Emily Halverson-Duncan

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Quality Canadian stocks for the investor focused on capital preservation.

The screen

In times of market uncertainty, I often like to remind myself of famed investor Warren Buffett’s first two rules of investing. Rule No. 1: Don’t lose money. Rule No. 2: Don’t forget Rule No. 1.

Select Canadian stocks for the long-term investor

RankCompanySymbolMarket Cap. ($ Mil.) Earnings Variability 5Y Beta5Y Stand. Deviation (%)Free Cash Flow/DebtDividend Yield (%)
1Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T117,738.103.80.712.91.23.8
2Richelieu Hardware Ltd.RCH-T1,829.102.40.520.4246.80.7
3A&W Rev. Royalties IFAW.UN-T402.23.90.916.3n/c4.8
4Corby Spirit & Wine LtdCSW.A-T618.36.50.516.5n/c3.9
5Calian Group Ltd.CGY-T205.95.50.618.4n/c4.2
6Descartes SystemsDSG-T2,568.509.2-0.123.5n/c0
7Sun Life Financial Inc.SLF-T29,714.606.60.519.41.53.6
8BMTC Group Inc.GBT-T442.25.80.523.7n/c2
9Evertz TechnologiesET-T1,354.309.10.223.228.74
10Winpak Ltd.WPK-T3,412.508.40.523.9n/c0.2

Source: Morningstar Canada

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular