The highest-ranking North American stocks based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics.
The screen
In 2016, professionally managed assets with ESG strategies grew to $8.1-trillion (U.S.) in the United States alone, almost double the $4.8-trillion reached in 2014, according to the US SIF Foundation. Integrating ESG factors is a key component of responsible investing; this means evaluating how a company positions itself across issues such as climate change, diversity, human rights and business ethics.
Top North American stocks: ESG report card
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|ESG Score
|Resource Use
|Emissions
|Environmental Innovation
|Work force
|Human Rights
|Community
|Product Responsibility
|Management
|Shareholders
|CSR Strategy
|1
|Texas Instruments Inc
|TXN-Q
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|C
|A
|2
|Autodesk Inc
|ADSK-Q
|A+
|A+
|A
|A+
|A
|A
|A+
|A-
|A+
|A
|A+
|3
|Accenture PLC
|CAN-N
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A-
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A-
|A+
|B+
|A+
|4
|General Electric Co
|GE-N
|A+
|A
|A-
|A+
|A+
|A
|B+
|A+
|A+
|A
|A+
|5
|Intel Corp
|INTC-Q
|A
|A+
|A+
|A
|A+
|A+
|A
|B
|A+
|A-
|A+
|6
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ-N
|A
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A
|C+
|A+
|7
|Praxair Inc
|PX-N
|A
|A-
|A+
|A+
|A
|A-
|A+
|A-
|A+
|B+
|A+
|8
|3M Co
|MMM-N
|A
|A+
|A-
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|B-
|A+
|9
|NVIDIA Corp
|NVDA-Q
|A
|A
|A+
|B
|A
|B+
|A
|A+
|A+
|A
|A+
|10
|ConocoPhillips
|COP-N
|A
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A-
|A+
|A-
|A-
|B-
|A+
|11
|Gap Inc
|GPS-N
|A
|A
|B
|A
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|B+
|A
|12
|Vodafone Group PLC
|VOD-Q
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A+
|A+
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A-
|13
|Walt Disney Co
|DIS-N
|A
|A+
|A+
|C+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|B-
|A+
|14
|IBM Corp.
|IBM-N
|A
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A+
|B
|A-
|A
|15
|Cummins Inc
|CMI-N
|A
|A+
|A
|A+
|A
|A
|A
|A
|A
|B
|A
|16
|Home Depot Inc
|HD-N
|A
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A-
|A-
|A+
|A+
|A-
|A
|A
|17
|Cisco Systems Inc
|CSCO-Q
|A
|A+
|A+
|B-
|A
|A
|A+
|A-
|A+
|B+
|A+
|18
|Motorola Solutions Inc
|MSI-N
|A
|A+
|A-
|B+
|A
|A+
|A+
|A
|A
|A
|A+
|19
|TransCanada Corp
|TRP-T
|A
|B+
|A+
|A-
|A+
|C-
|A+
|A+
|A+
|A-
|A-
|20
|Boeing Co
|BA.-N
|A
|A+
|A+
|A
|A
|B-
|A+
|B
|A-
|A+
|A-
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
