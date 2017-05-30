Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What are we looking for?

The highest-ranking North American stocks based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics.

The screen

In 2016, professionally managed assets with ESG strategies grew to $8.1-trillion (U.S.) in the United States alone, almost double the $4.8-trillion reached in 2014, according to the US SIF Foundation. Integrating ESG factors is a key component of responsible investing; this means evaluating how a company positions itself across issues such as climate change, diversity, human rights and business ethics.

Top North American stocks: ESG report card

RankCompanyTickerESG ScoreResource Use Emissions Environmental InnovationWork force Human Rights Community Product Responsibility Management Shareholders CSR Strategy
1Texas Instruments IncTXN-QA+A+A+A+A+A+A+A+A+CA
2Autodesk IncADSK-QA+A+AA+AAA+A-A+AA+
3Accenture PLCCAN-NA+A+A+A-A+A+A+A-A+B+A+
4General Electric CoGE-NA+AA-A+A+AB+A+A+AA+
5Intel CorpINTC-QAA+A+AA+A+ABA+A-A+
6Johnson & JohnsonJNJ-NAA+A+A+A+A+A+A+AC+A+
7Praxair IncPX-NAA-A+A+AA-A+A-A+B+A+
83M CoMMM-NAA+A-AAA+A+A+A+B-A+
9NVIDIA CorpNVDA-QAAA+BAB+AA+A+AA+
10ConocoPhillipsCOP-NAA+A+A+A+A-A+A-A-B-A+
11Gap IncGPS-NAABAA+A+A+A+A+B+A
12Vodafone Group PLCVOD-QAAAAA+A+AAAAA-
13Walt Disney CoDIS-NAA+A+C+A+A+A+A+A+B-A+
14IBM Corp.IBM-NAA+A+A+A+A+A+A+BA-A
15Cummins IncCMI-NAA+AA+AAAAABA
16Home Depot IncHD-NAA+A+A+A-A-A+A+A-AA
17Cisco Systems IncCSCO-QAA+A+B-AAA+A-A+B+A+
18Motorola Solutions IncMSI-NAA+A-B+AA+A+AAAA+
19TransCanada CorpTRP-TAB+A+A-A+C-A+A+A+A-A-
20Boeing CoBA.-NAA+A+AAB-A+BA-A+A-

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

