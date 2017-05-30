Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Texas Instruments Inc$81.97+0.85(+1.05%)
- Autodesk Inc$113.16+0.13(+0.12%)
- Accenture PLC$123.77+0.88(+0.72%)
- General Electric Co$27.36-0.09(-0.33%)
- Intel Corp$36.18-0.08(-0.22%)
- Johnson & Johnson$127.11+0.19(+0.15%)
- Praxair Inc$131.59-0.38(-0.29%)
- 3M Co$202.44+1.77(+0.88%)
- NVIDIA Corp$144.87+3.03(+2.14%)
- ConocoPhillips$44.79-0.56(-1.23%)
- Gap Inc$22.54+0.12(+0.54%)
- Vodafone Group PLC$29.86-0.12(-0.40%)
- Walt Disney Co$108.34-0.07(-0.06%)
- International Business Machines Corp$151.73-0.76(-0.50%)
- Cummins Inc$157.34+0.70(+0.45%)
- Home Depot Inc$153.88-0.13(-0.08%)
- Cisco Systems Inc$31.68+0.18(+0.57%)
- Motorola Solutions Inc$82.83+0.97(+1.18%)
- TransCanada Corp$63.03-0.34(-0.54%)
- Boeing Co$186.88+0.29(+0.16%)
- Updated May 30 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.