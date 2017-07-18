Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A top-down search for Canadian value investments

Hugh Smith, MBA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Value investments in Canada’s most attractive sector.

The screen

Investments can be screened for using either a bottom-up, or a top-down methodology. In a bottom-up screen, company-level attributes that are thought to make a stock a good investment are selected, and then an entire universe of stocks are screened on these attributes. In a top-down screen, macroeconomic or sector-wide forecasts are used to identify the most attractive geographical areas or economic sectors. Stocks are then chosen within these favoured countries or sectors, or exposure can be gained passively by simply buying an index fund.

A sector-by-sector look for value

SectorsP/E (SmartEstimate)Fwd EV/ EBIT (SmartEstimate)Price / FCF Per Shr ($) (SmartEstimate)Dividend Yield (SmartEstimate)
Financials13.1010.139.473.47%
Consumer Cyclicals16.9411.1718.021.34%
Telecommunications Services18.7614.2310.453.82%
Consumer Non-Cyclicals19.1313.7717.301.34%
Industrials19.9915.5529.631.66%
Utilities20.5621.71n/a4.04%
Technology22.1515.9022.880.53%
Basic Materials24.1614.4838.691.14%
Energy27.0221.59n/a3.07%
Healthcare32.1340.078.760.73%
All Sectors17.8816.4921.622.62%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

