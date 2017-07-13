Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Clayton

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Sustainable dividends set to accelerate on rising demand for electric cars.

The screen

Until Volvo revealed plans to go “electric,” Tesla was sucking all of the oxygen out of the auto industry. The rollout of its $35,000 (U.S.) Model 3 sedan is the latest headline grabber. Still, for Tesla to justify its whopping $51.9-billion market cap, it must prove it can make enough vehicles, including the half-a-million it forecasts for 2018. That challenge will likely keep the stock volatile – and dividend-less.

Automakers that may benefit from the electric car revolution

Ranking*CompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Bil)**Dividend YieldPointsDividend Sustainability Rating
1Ford Motor Co.F-N45.35.28Above-average
2Toyota Motor Corp.TM-N179.13.68Above-average
3Nissan Motor Co.NSANY-OTC43.94.28Above-average
4Honda Motor Co.HMC-N49.93.18Above-average
5Magna International Inc. MG-T23.52.57Above-average
6Linamar Corp.LNR-T4.40.77Above-average

Source: Dividend Advisor; *Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.**Market cap is in native currency.

