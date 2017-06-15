What are we looking for?

Canadian and U.S. growth stocks that do double duty as income stocks – with highly sustainable dividends.

The screen

For many investors, growth stocks are the antithesis of income stocks – but you can have it both ways.

The best growth stocks are defined by earnings growth that consistently beats the market average. In order to do that, most growth stocks pay only small dividends or none at all. Instead, they re-invest their cash flow in the business, to promote their growth. That’s a key component of future success. But there are a select few stocks that have the cash flow to finance their rapid growth and at the same time reward shareholders with steady dividend income.