What are we looking for?
Canadian and U.S. growth stocks that do double duty as income stocks – with highly sustainable dividends.
The screen
For many investors, growth stocks are the antithesis of income stocks – but you can have it both ways.
The best growth stocks are defined by earnings growth that consistently beats the market average. In order to do that, most growth stocks pay only small dividends or none at all. Instead, they re-invest their cash flow in the business, to promote their growth. That’s a key component of future success. But there are a select few stocks that have the cash flow to finance their rapid growth and at the same time reward shareholders with steady dividend income.
Stocks offering both growth and income
|Ranking*
|Company
|Ticker
|Dividend Sustainability Rating
|Market Cap. ($Bil)**
|Dividend Yield (%)
|Points
|1
|North West Co.
|NWC-T
|Above Average
|1.6
|3.9
|9
|2
|Transcontinental
|TCL.A-T
|Above Average
|2.0
|3.2
|9
|3
|Wyndham Worldwide
|WYN-N
|Above Average
|10.5
|2.3
|8
|4
|Dorel
|DII.B-T
|Above Average
|1.1
|4.8
|7
|5
|Extendicare
|EXE-T
|Average
|0.9
|4.7
|6
|6
|Chemtrade Logistics
|CHE.UN-T
|Average
|1.7
|6.7
|5
Source: Dividend Advisor
*Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.
**Market cap is in native currency.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- North West Company Inc$32.88+1.46(+4.65%)
- Transcontinental Inc$25.07-0.68(-2.64%)
- Wyndham Worldwide Corp$100.80-0.14(-0.14%)
- Dorel Industries Inc$33.97-0.06(-0.18%)
- Extendicare Inc$10.17+0.12(+1.19%)
- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund$18.03-0.11(-0.61%)
- Updated June 15 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.