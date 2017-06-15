Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Best of both worlds: Six growth stocks that offer sustainable dividends

Scott Clayton

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Canadian and U.S. growth stocks that do double duty as income stocks – with highly sustainable dividends.

The screen

For many investors, growth stocks are the antithesis of income stocks – but you can have it both ways.

The best growth stocks are defined by earnings growth that consistently beats the market average. In order to do that, most growth stocks pay only small dividends or none at all. Instead, they re-invest their cash flow in the business, to promote their growth. That’s a key component of future success. But there are a select few stocks that have the cash flow to finance their rapid growth and at the same time reward shareholders with steady dividend income.

Stocks offering both growth and income

Ranking*CompanyTickerDividend Sustainability RatingMarket Cap. ($Bil)**Dividend Yield (%) Points
1North West Co.NWC-TAbove Average1.63.99
2TranscontinentalTCL.A-TAbove Average2.03.29
3Wyndham WorldwideWYN-NAbove Average10.52.38
4DorelDII.B-TAbove Average1.14.87
5ExtendicareEXE-TAverage0.94.76
6Chemtrade LogisticsCHE.UN-TAverage1.76.75

Source: Dividend Advisor

*Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.
**Market cap is in native currency.

