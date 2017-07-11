Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ryan Gottschalk

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

How a dozen stocks that I earmarked for possible inclusion in the S&P/TSX composite index in early 2016 have fared since then.

The screen

Many portfolio managers follow a passive investment style, where they are required to accurately replicate the returns generated by an index while maintaining as low a tracking error as possible. If a company is added to an index, the portfolio manager may have to purchase the stock for his or her portfolio to stay in line with the index, which, when combined with similar moves by other market participants, should drive the price of that stock up.

Stocks earlier touted for possible inclusion in the S&P/TSX

Company NameTickerGICS SectorMarket Cap ($Mil)S&P/TSX Composite Inclusion DatePrice Close Feb. 23, 2016Price Close July 10, 2017Price ChangeDividend Yield
Hydro One Ltd.H-TUtilities 13,529.9 Yes (20-Jun-16)22.8522.71-0.6%3.9%
TransAlta Renewables Inc.RNW-TUtilities 3,478.5 Yes (21-Mar-16)11.3015.3936.2%5.7%
Morguard Corp.MRC-TReal Estate 2,125.2 No129.28178.5038.1%0.3%
Evertz Technologies Ltd.ET-TIT 1,359.6 No17.5917.811.3%4.0%
Richelieu Hardware Ltd.RCH-TIndustrials 1,814.7 No66.9030.24-54.8%0.8%
CT REITCRT.UN-TReal Estate 1,274.9 No14.2814.11-1.2%5.0%
Premium Brands Holdings Corp.PBH-TCons. Staples 2,794.3 Yes (21-Mar-16)46.0193.75103.8%1.8%
First National Financial Corp.FN-TFinancials 1,590.3 No20.2626.8432.5%6.9%
Oando Energy Resources Inc.OER-TEnergy n/a Delisted (16-May-16)1.47n/an/an/a
Choice Properties REITCHP.UN-TReal Estate 1,238.4 No12.4613.397.5%5.5%
Boralex Inc.BLX-TUtilities 1,611.8 Yes (20-Mar-17)15.6621.4537.0%2.8%
Leon's Furniture Ltd.LNF-TCons. Disc. 1,277.6 No14.0317.8126.9%2.7%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

