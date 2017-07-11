What are we looking for?
How a dozen stocks that I earmarked for possible inclusion in the S&P/TSX composite index in early 2016 have fared since then.
The screen
Many portfolio managers follow a passive investment style, where they are required to accurately replicate the returns generated by an index while maintaining as low a tracking error as possible. If a company is added to an index, the portfolio manager may have to purchase the stock for his or her portfolio to stay in line with the index, which, when combined with similar moves by other market participants, should drive the price of that stock up.
Stocks earlier touted for possible inclusion in the S&P/TSX
|Company Name
|Ticker
|GICS Sector
|Market Cap ($Mil)
|S&P/TSX Composite Inclusion Date
|Price Close Feb. 23, 2016
|Price Close July 10, 2017
|Price Change
|Dividend Yield
|Hydro One Ltd.
|H-T
|Utilities
| 13,529.9
|Yes (20-Jun-16)
|22.85
|22.71
|-0.6%
|3.9%
|TransAlta Renewables Inc.
|RNW-T
|Utilities
| 3,478.5
|Yes (21-Mar-16)
|11.30
|15.39
|36.2%
|5.7%
|Morguard Corp.
|MRC-T
|Real Estate
| 2,125.2
|No
|129.28
|178.50
|38.1%
|0.3%
|Evertz Technologies Ltd.
|ET-T
|IT
| 1,359.6
|No
|17.59
|17.81
|1.3%
|4.0%
|Richelieu Hardware Ltd.
|RCH-T
|Industrials
| 1,814.7
|No
|66.90
|30.24
|-54.8%
|0.8%
|CT REIT
|CRT.UN-T
|Real Estate
| 1,274.9
|No
|14.28
|14.11
|-1.2%
|5.0%
|Premium Brands Holdings Corp.
|PBH-T
|Cons. Staples
| 2,794.3
|Yes (21-Mar-16)
|46.01
|93.75
|103.8%
|1.8%
|First National Financial Corp.
|FN-T
|Financials
| 1,590.3
|No
|20.26
|26.84
|32.5%
|6.9%
|Oando Energy Resources Inc.
|OER-T
|Energy
| n/a
|Delisted (16-May-16)
|1.47
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Choice Properties REIT
|CHP.UN-T
|Real Estate
| 1,238.4
|No
|12.46
|13.39
|7.5%
|5.5%
|Boralex Inc.
|BLX-T
|Utilities
| 1,611.8
|Yes (20-Mar-17)
|15.66
|21.45
|37.0%
|2.8%
|Leon's Furniture Ltd.
|LNF-T
|Cons. Disc.
| 1,277.6
|No
|14.03
|17.81
|26.9%
|2.7%
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
