Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Eight quality Canadian large-cap stocks for the long haul Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Peter Ashton

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Canadian large-cap stocks with profitable and efficient businesses.

World stock markets have enjoyed a strong performance over the past eight years with the current bull market now among the longest in modern history. Many investors have reasonably begun to wonder how much longer the current bull market has to run and how they might best position themselves in the event of a correction or bear market. In this environment, picking quality stocks for the long haul takes on increasing importance. Large, established companies that generate consistent profits with low operating costs provide a margin of safety for conservative investors.

Profitable Canadian large-cap stocks

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($B)Operating Margin (TTM)Return on Sales (TTM)Revenue Per EmployeeDividend Yield
1Royal Bank of CanadaRY-T$136.029.8%30.2%$593,0003.7%
2PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.PSK-T$6.730.6%31.0%$3,249,0002.6%
3Canadian Utilities Ltd.CU-T$10.632.6%33.9%$631,0003.6%
4Restaurant Brands International Inc.QSR-T$18.040.2%37.7%$1,277,0001.2%
5Canadian National Railway Co.CNR-T$76.743.9%44.6%$541,0001.6%
6Atco Ltd.ACO.X-T$5.429.5%30.0%$599,0002.8%
7Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.CP-T$28.943.4%41.3%$535,0001.1%
8Teck Resources Ltd.TECK.B-T$16.431.3%30.3%$989,0000.7%

Source: Recognia

Report Typo/Error

Follow Peter Ashton on Twitter: @Recognia_Peter

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular