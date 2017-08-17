What are we looking for?

Canadian large-cap stocks with profitable and efficient businesses.

World stock markets have enjoyed a strong performance over the past eight years with the current bull market now among the longest in modern history. Many investors have reasonably begun to wonder how much longer the current bull market has to run and how they might best position themselves in the event of a correction or bear market. In this environment, picking quality stocks for the long haul takes on increasing importance. Large, established companies that generate consistent profits with low operating costs provide a margin of safety for conservative investors.