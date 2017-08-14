Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Eleven U.S. stocks with sustainable, rising dividends Add to ...

Jean-Didier Lapointe

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

High, sustainable and growing dividends among U.S. companies.

The screen

We have screened our U.S. and ADR (American depositary receipt) universe of stocks with the following criteria:

  • A minimum market capitalization of $10-billion (U.S.);
  • A return on capital of 10 per cent or higher;
  • Positive free cash-flow to capital ratio. This ratio gives a sense of how well the company uses the invested capital to generate free cash flows, which could be used to stimulate growth, pay and/or increase dividends, reduce debt, etc. A positive figure is good – 5 per cent and above is excellent;
  • A dividend payout of 100 per cent or lower;
  • A dividend yield of 2 per cent or higher;
  • A positive dividend growth rate on the one-, two-, three- and four-year horizons;
  • Increasing earnings per share over 12 months (not shown in the table).

More about StockPointer

Strong U.S. dividend stocks

CompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Mil U.S.)R/CFCF/CapitalDiv. Yield1Yr Div. Growth Rate2Yr Div. Growth Rate3Yr Div. Growth Rate4Yr Div. Growth RateDiv. Payout
Pfizer Inc.PFE-N198,01011.8%3.7%3.85%6.8%7.0%7.3%7.6%90%
Paychex Inc.PAYX-Q19,49012.9%13.4%3.69%9.5%10.0%9.5%8.9%80%
Abbvie Inc.ABBV-N112,59015.5%4.1%3.62%12.2%13.6%14.9%20.0%61%
Philip Morris InternationalPM-N178,43025.5%5.2%3.62%2.0%2.0%3.4%5.2%92%
Invesco Ltd.IVZ-N13,83010.5%2.4%3.41%3.7%5.3%6.9%11.1%51%
Kellogg Co.K-N23,75019.8%2.5%3.14%4.0%3.0%4.2%4.3%95%
Intel Corp.INTC-Q168,55012.3%5.4%3.04%5.3%6.4%5.4%4.0%39%
Procter & Gamble Co.PG-N232,92010.1%8.3%3.02%1.5%2.0%3.3%4.2%71%
T. Rowe Price GroupTROW-Q19,90029.6%17.7%2.75%4.7%7.5%10.6%11.4%38%
Unilever Plc Sponsored AdrUL-N170,93021.4%13.0%2.64%17.1%9.6%3.7%NA57%
Reckitt Benckiser Group PlcRBGLY-OTC68,34014.5%12.1%2.03%4.7%13.3%36.6%NA44%

Source: StockPointer

