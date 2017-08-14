What are we looking for?
High, sustainable and growing dividends among U.S. companies.
The screen
We have screened our U.S. and ADR (American depositary receipt) universe of stocks with the following criteria:
- A minimum market capitalization of $10-billion (U.S.);
- A return on capital of 10 per cent or higher;
- Positive free cash-flow to capital ratio. This ratio gives a sense of how well the company uses the invested capital to generate free cash flows, which could be used to stimulate growth, pay and/or increase dividends, reduce debt, etc. A positive figure is good – 5 per cent and above is excellent;
- A dividend payout of 100 per cent or lower;
- A dividend yield of 2 per cent or higher;
- A positive dividend growth rate on the one-, two-, three- and four-year horizons;
- Increasing earnings per share over 12 months (not shown in the table).
More about StockPointer
Strong U.S. dividend stocks
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|R/C
|FCF/Capital
|Div. Yield
|1Yr Div. Growth Rate
|2Yr Div. Growth Rate
|3Yr Div. Growth Rate
|4Yr Div. Growth Rate
|Div. Payout
|Pfizer Inc.
|PFE-N
|198,010
|11.8%
|3.7%
|3.85%
|6.8%
|7.0%
|7.3%
|7.6%
|90%
|Paychex Inc.
|PAYX-Q
|19,490
|12.9%
|13.4%
|3.69%
|9.5%
|10.0%
|9.5%
|8.9%
|80%
|Abbvie Inc.
|ABBV-N
|112,590
|15.5%
|4.1%
|3.62%
|12.2%
|13.6%
|14.9%
|20.0%
|61%
|Philip Morris International
|PM-N
|178,430
|25.5%
|5.2%
|3.62%
|2.0%
|2.0%
|3.4%
|5.2%
|92%
|Invesco Ltd.
|IVZ-N
|13,830
|10.5%
|2.4%
|3.41%
|3.7%
|5.3%
|6.9%
|11.1%
|51%
|Kellogg Co.
|K-N
|23,750
|19.8%
|2.5%
|3.14%
|4.0%
|3.0%
|4.2%
|4.3%
|95%
|Intel Corp.
|INTC-Q
|168,550
|12.3%
|5.4%
|3.04%
|5.3%
|6.4%
|5.4%
|4.0%
|39%
|Procter & Gamble Co.
|PG-N
|232,920
|10.1%
|8.3%
|3.02%
|1.5%
|2.0%
|3.3%
|4.2%
|71%
|T. Rowe Price Group
|TROW-Q
|19,900
|29.6%
|17.7%
|2.75%
|4.7%
|7.5%
|10.6%
|11.4%
|38%
|Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr
|UL-N
|170,930
|21.4%
|13.0%
|2.64%
|17.1%
|9.6%
|3.7%
|NA
|57%
|Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
|RBGLY-OTC
|68,340
|14.5%
|12.1%
|2.03%
|4.7%
|13.3%
|36.6%
|NA
|44%
Source: StockPointer
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor