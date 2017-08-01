What are we looking for?
Large-cap North American companies that have positive cash flow, with strong debt-to-equity and profitability ratios.
The screen
North American equities have continued to perform strong throughout the summer. As the Dow Jones Industrial Average flirts with 22,000, investors continue to wonder whether the party will soon come to an end. To protect their portfolios from a possible pullback in the market, investors may gravitate toward those companies that can weather the storm.
Select North American large-cap stocks
|Company
|Symbol
|Market Cap. (US$ Mil.)
|Debt/Equity
|FCF 3Y Avg (US$ Mil.)
|Net Profit Margin FY 2016
|Net Profit Margin FY 2015
|Net Profit Margin FY 2014
|Recent Price Close (US$)
|Dividend Yield
|P/E
|Revenue (US$ Bil.)
|Apple Inc.
|AAPL-Q
|775,454.4
|67.9%
|33,455.8
|22.8%
|21.6%
|21.7%
|148.73
|1.7%
|17.4
|220.5
|Alphabet Inc.
|GOOGL-Q
|649,900.0
|2.8%
|11,597.7
|21.1%
|20.6%
|23.7%
|945.50
|n/a
|34.2
|99.3
|Visa Inc.
|V-N
|227,670.4
|48.3%
|4,666.6
|45.5%
|42.7%
|42.1%
|99.56
|0.7%
|44.2
|17.8
|Qualcomm Inc.
|QCOM-Q
|78,512.0
|37.0%
|3,235.3
|20.8%
|28.5%
|27.6%
|53.19
|4.3%
|20.4
|23.4
|BlackRock Inc.
|BLK-N
|68,951.1
|16.9%
|1,890.7
|29.3%
|29.7%
|28.8%
|426.53
|2.3%
|20.5
|11.5
|Biogen Inc.
|BIIB-Q
|61,228.5
|53.7%
|3,445.1
|33.0%
|30.2%
|26.9%
|289.59
|n/a
|19.0
|11.7
|BB&T Corp.
|BBT-N
|38,238.9
|64.4%
|1,610.1
|30.6%
|32.3%
|24.0%
|47.32
|2.8%
|17.7
|11.2
|Analog Devices Inc.
|ADI-Q
|28,997.6
|33.5%
|286.4
|20.3%
|22.0%
|25.6%
|79.01
|2.3%
|30.3
|4.1
|SunTrust Banks Inc.
|STI-N
|27,698.4
|69.9%
|1,676.1
|35.4%
|32.0%
|24.1%
|57.29
|1.8%
|15.2
|8.9
|Franklin Resources Inc.
|BEN-N
|24,973.9
|17.5%
|1,543.3
|25.5%
|27.9%
|26.8%
|44.78
|1.8%
|14.6
|6.4
|TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
|AMTD-Q
|24,152.3
|36.0%
|534.5
|25.0%
|25.2%
|24.4%
|45.73
|1.6%
|28.6
|3.5
|Regions Financial Corp.
|RF-N
|17,550.1
|21.1%
|913.3
|28.1%
|30.1%
|29.4%
|14.60
|2.5%
|15.5
|5.6
|First Republic Bank
|FRC-N
|15,778.6
|13.2%
|305.4
|27.8%
|29.1%
|31.1%
|100.33
|0.7%
|24.5
|2.6
|Xilinx Inc.
|XLNX-Q
|15,726.5
|57.9%
|319.2
|24.9%
|27.3%
|26.5%
|63.26
|2.2%
|27.1
|2.4
|Comerica Inc.
|CMA-N
|12,794.3
|66.5%
|420.7
|28.9%
|33.5%
|29.9%
|72.31
|1.7%
|21.0
|3.0
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
