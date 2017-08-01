What are we looking for?

Large-cap North American companies that have positive cash flow, with strong debt-to-equity and profitability ratios.

The screen

North American equities have continued to perform strong throughout the summer. As the Dow Jones Industrial Average flirts with 22,000, investors continue to wonder whether the party will soon come to an end. To protect their portfolios from a possible pullback in the market, investors may gravitate toward those companies that can weather the storm.