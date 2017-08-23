Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Companies that have beaten earnings expectations with recent low volatility in total return.

The screen

With the second-quarter reporting season out of the way, savvy investors are likely paying attention to companies that have surpassed analysts’ expectations. These companies often show positive price returns after reporting dates, reflecting unexpected market information that rapidly gets priced into a stock’s value. That said, looking at just earnings surprise is often a roller-coaster ride ripe with volatility as companies who beat estimates one quarter can just as easily miss estimates in the next. To balance out this volatility, this week I used Morningstar CPMS to create a model that ranks stocks on the following factors:

Select TSX stocks that have beaten analysts' earnings expectations

RankCompanySymbolSectorMarket Cap. ($ Mil.)Latest Earnings Surprise (%)6M Std. Deviation of Returns12M Std. Deviation of Returns
1Sienna Senior LivingSIA-THealth care823.839.212.113.5
2Intact Financial Corp.IFC-TFinancial Services13,183.018.49.39.6
3Morguard Corp.MRC-TReal Estate2,143.738.416.617.8
4First Capital RealtyFCR-TReal Estate4,846.517.612.813.9
5WestJet Airlines Ltd.WJA-TIndustrials3,022.341.020.821.5
6Guardian Capital Grp.GCG.A-TFinancial Services765.627.322.021.1
7Northland Power Inc.NPI-TUtilities4,119.421.416.718.3
8PrairieSky Royalty LtdPSK-TEnergy6,789.623.425.225.5
9Power Corp. of CanadaPOW-TFinancial Services12,726.415.113.613.6
10Canfor Corp.CFP-TBasic Materials2,783.630.125.028.2
11Russel Metals Inc.RUS-TBasic Materials1,610.931.028.129.5
12BRP Inc.DOO-TConsumer Cyclical1,270.623.330.228.8
13Altus Group LimitedAIF-TReal Estate1,221.649.132.226.6
14Cdn Natural ResourcesCNQ-TEnergy46,374.921.128.328.0
15Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.AEM-TBasic Materials13,655.833.333.438.5
16Ensign Energy ServicesESI-TEnergy998.125.334.737.3
17Finning InternationalFTT-TIndustrials4,449.519.225.224.4
18Air CanadaAC-TIndustrials6,257.933.338.836.4
19Badger Daylighting Ltd.BAD-TIndustrials1,028.153.841.733.4
20Valener Inc.VNR-TUtilities882.611.012.114.0

Source: Morningstar Canada

