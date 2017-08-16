Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for

Sin stocks with growing earnings in the U.S. market.

The screen

U.S. President Donald Trump certainly isn’t shy in his intentions with responses to countries such as North Korea building up their weapons arsenal. Keeping with this theme, this week I used Morningstar CPMS to create a strategy that looks at what investors deem as “sin” stocks, which include such industries as weapons and aerospace, alcohol, tobacco, and gambling. The strategy ranks stocks from these sectors based on the following factors:

Select U.S. companies that are 'sin' stocks

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Mil U.S.)Latest EPS ($U.S./Share )Quarterly Earnings Momentum (%)5Yr EPS Growth Rate (%)PEG RatioReturn on Total Assets (%)Trailing ROE (%)Dividend Yield (%)
1Boeing Co.BA-N 141,369.41 10.6339.16.20.07.0 915.9 2.4
2Aerojet RocketdyneAJRD-N 2,032.36 0.9033.035.30.62.9 138.8 0.0
3Philip MorrisPM-N 181,443.44 4.47-0.2-4.80.018.0 44,700.0 3.6
4TransDigm Group Inc.TDG-N 14,510.48 12.231.719.80.06.2 122,300.0 0.0
5Spirit AeroSystemsSPR-N 8,479.41 5.048.939.00.411.1 32.1 0.6
6BWX Technologies Inc.BWXT-N 5,335.65 1.966.0-2.30.412.0 96.2 0.8
7Lockheed Martin Corp.LMT-N 88,182.82 12.75-0.74.70.27.5 195.7 2.4
8Altria Group Inc.MO-N 125,282.47 3.081.38.31.513.5 68.5 3.7
9Brown Forman Corp.BF.B-N 18,949.04 1.70-2.66.80.814.1 49.4 1.5
10Constellation BrandsSTZ-N 38,808.08 7.5411.634.01.57.8 21.2 1.0
11Wynn Resorts Ltd.WYNN-Q 13,961.41 3.673.1-13.00.23.2 327.4 1.5
12Huntington IngallsHII-N 9,863.36 9.812.029.80.87.3 27.4 1.1
13Pinnacle EntertainmentPNK-Q 1,171.31 0.68-22.913.60.01.0 6,809.0 0.0
14Boston Beer Co. Inc.SAM-N 1,842.56 6.805.211.11.714.3 19.1 0.0
15National PrestoNPK-N 737.43 7.772.62.10.613.4 16.1 0.9

Source: Morningstar Canada

