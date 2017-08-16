What are we looking for

Sin stocks with growing earnings in the U.S. market.

The screen

U.S. President Donald Trump certainly isn’t shy in his intentions with responses to countries such as North Korea building up their weapons arsenal. Keeping with this theme, this week I used Morningstar CPMS to create a strategy that looks at what investors deem as “sin” stocks, which include such industries as weapons and aerospace, alcohol, tobacco, and gambling. The strategy ranks stocks from these sectors based on the following factors: