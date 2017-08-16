What are we looking for
Sin stocks with growing earnings in the U.S. market.
The screen
U.S. President Donald Trump certainly isn’t shy in his intentions with responses to countries such as North Korea building up their weapons arsenal. Keeping with this theme, this week I used Morningstar CPMS to create a strategy that looks at what investors deem as “sin” stocks, which include such industries as weapons and aerospace, alcohol, tobacco, and gambling. The strategy ranks stocks from these sectors based on the following factors:
Report Typo/Error
Select U.S. companies that are 'sin' stocks
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|Latest EPS ($U.S./Share )
|Quarterly Earnings Momentum (%)
|5Yr EPS Growth Rate (%)
|PEG Ratio
|Return on Total Assets (%)
|Trailing ROE (%)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Boeing Co.
|BA-N
| 141,369.41
|10.63
|39.1
|6.2
|0.0
|7.0
| 915.9
|2.4
|2
|Aerojet Rocketdyne
|AJRD-N
| 2,032.36
|0.90
|33.0
|35.3
|0.6
|2.9
| 138.8
|0.0
|3
|Philip Morris
|PM-N
| 181,443.44
|4.47
|-0.2
|-4.8
|0.0
|18.0
| 44,700.0
|3.6
|4
|TransDigm Group Inc.
|TDG-N
| 14,510.48
|12.23
|1.7
|19.8
|0.0
|6.2
| 122,300.0
|0.0
|5
|Spirit AeroSystems
|SPR-N
| 8,479.41
|5.04
|8.9
|39.0
|0.4
|11.1
| 32.1
|0.6
|6
|BWX Technologies Inc.
|BWXT-N
| 5,335.65
|1.96
|6.0
|-2.3
|0.4
|12.0
| 96.2
|0.8
|7
|Lockheed Martin Corp.
|LMT-N
| 88,182.82
|12.75
|-0.7
|4.7
|0.2
|7.5
| 195.7
|2.4
|8
|Altria Group Inc.
|MO-N
| 125,282.47
|3.08
|1.3
|8.3
|1.5
|13.5
| 68.5
|3.7
|9
|Brown Forman Corp.
|BF.B-N
| 18,949.04
|1.70
|-2.6
|6.8
|0.8
|14.1
| 49.4
|1.5
|10
|Constellation Brands
|STZ-N
| 38,808.08
|7.54
|11.6
|34.0
|1.5
|7.8
| 21.2
|1.0
|11
|Wynn Resorts Ltd.
|WYNN-Q
| 13,961.41
|3.67
|3.1
|-13.0
|0.2
|3.2
| 327.4
|1.5
|12
|Huntington Ingalls
|HII-N
| 9,863.36
|9.81
|2.0
|29.8
|0.8
|7.3
| 27.4
|1.1
|13
|Pinnacle Entertainment
|PNK-Q
| 1,171.31
|0.68
|-22.9
|13.6
|0.0
|1.0
| 6,809.0
|0.0
|14
|Boston Beer Co. Inc.
|SAM-N
| 1,842.56
|6.80
|5.2
|11.1
|1.7
|14.3
| 19.1
|0.0
|15
|National Presto
|NPK-N
| 737.43
|7.77
|2.6
|2.1
|0.6
|13.4
| 16.1
|0.9
Source: Morningstar Canada
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story