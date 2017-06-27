What are we looking for?
U.S. equities trading at attractive valuations relative to their sectors, and have experienced positive upward analyst revisions.
The screen
Using the Thomson Reuters StarMine quantitative models, I screened for companies with a market cap greater than $1-billion (U.S.) that rank better than most securities in their industries in terms of positive analyst revisions and sector relative valuation.
U.S. stocks trading at attractive valuations
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|Market Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|Rel. Valuation Sector Rank
|Analyst Rev. Model Pfd. Earns. Rank
|P/E
|Dividend yield
|Delta Air Lines Inc.
|DAL-N
|Industrials
|38,915
|93
|87
|9.8
|1.5%
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|AAL-Q
|Industrials
|24,028
|91
|89
|11.9
|0.8%
|United Continental Holdings Inc.
|UAL-N
|Industrials
|23,853
|100
|87
|11.1
|n/a
|Liberty Interactive Corp.
|QVCA-Q
|Cons. Disc.
|15,580
|86
|86
|24.4
|n/a
|KKR & Co LP
|KKR-N
|Financials
|14,868
|82
|82
|10.1
|3.5%
|Alaska Air Group Inc.
|ALK-N
|Industrials
|11,232
|83
|81
|15.5
|1.3%
|WellCare Health Plans Inc.
|WCG-N
|Health Care
|8,070
|80
|84
|29.9
|n/a
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|AGNC-Q
|Financials
|7,922
|99
|88
|5.1
|9.7%
|JetBlue Airways Corp.
|JBLU-Q
|Industrials
|7,554
|92
|86
|11.9
|n/a
|EchoStar Corp.
|SATS-Q
|Info. Tech.
|5,781
|81
|99
|35.2
|n/a
|Enbridge Energy Partners LP
|EEP-N
|Energy
|5,511
|90
|99
|n/a
|8.9%
|Ternium SA
|TX-N
|Materials
|5,148
|100
|80
|6.6
|3.9%
|Two Harbors Investment Corp.
|TWO-N
|Financials
|3,625
|93
|88
|7.0
|10.1%
|NRG Yield Inc.
|NYLD.A-N
|Utilities
|3,276
|95
|96
|39.5
|6.2%
|YY Inc.
|YY-Q
|Info. Tech.
|3,257
|88
|88
|12.8
|n/a
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
