Fifteen U.S. stocks that stand out in their sectors Add to ...

Khaled Eniba

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

U.S. equities trading at attractive valuations relative to their sectors, and have experienced positive upward analyst revisions.

The screen

Using the Thomson Reuters StarMine quantitative models, I screened for companies with a market cap greater than $1-billion (U.S.) that rank better than most securities in their industries in terms of positive analyst revisions and sector relative valuation.

U.S. stocks trading at attractive valuations

CompanyTickerSector Market Cap ($Mil U.S.) Rel. Valuation Sector RankAnalyst Rev. Model Pfd. Earns. RankP/EDividend yield
Delta Air Lines Inc.DAL-NIndustrials38,91593879.81.5%
American Airlines Group Inc.AAL-QIndustrials24,028918911.90.8%
United Continental Holdings Inc.UAL-NIndustrials23,8531008711.1n/a
Liberty Interactive Corp.QVCA-QCons. Disc.15,580868624.4n/a
KKR & Co LPKKR-NFinancials14,868828210.13.5%
Alaska Air Group Inc.ALK-NIndustrials11,232838115.51.3%
WellCare Health Plans Inc.WCG-NHealth Care8,070808429.9n/a
AGNC Investment Corp.AGNC-QFinancials7,92299885.19.7%
JetBlue Airways Corp.JBLU-QIndustrials7,554928611.9n/a
EchoStar Corp.SATS-QInfo. Tech.5,781819935.2n/a
Enbridge Energy Partners LPEEP-NEnergy5,5119099n/a8.9%
Ternium SATX-NMaterials5,148100806.63.9%
Two Harbors Investment Corp.TWO-NFinancials3,62593887.010.1%
NRG Yield Inc.NYLD.A-NUtilities3,276959639.56.2%
YY Inc.YY-QInfo. Tech.3,257888812.8n/a

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

