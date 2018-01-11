Why these nine multinational U.S. companies are expected to boost dividends, buybacks

What are we looking for?

U.S. companies poised to plow billions in repatriated cash into dividends.

Congress's big tax cut should see U.S. multinationals bring home $2-trillion (U.S.) held overseas. The overhaul cuts the corporate tax rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent, but it also clears U.S. companies to repatriate cash from their foreign operations at a rate of 15.5 per cent, also down from 35 per cent.

A similar tax break in the Homeland Investment Act of 2004 funnelled an estimated 79 per cent of that money into buybacks and 15 per cent into dividend increases.

But which U.S. corporations are poised to do the same this year? Our search started with an extensive list of U.S. stocks. We then pinpointed those with strong sales and profit, sustainable dividends and enough offshore cash to move the needle on their dividend payouts and buybacks.

We then applied our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System. It awards points to a stock based on key factors:

One point for five years of continuous dividend payments – two points for more than five;

Two points if it has raised the payment in the past five years;

One point for management’s commitment to dividends;

One point for operating in non-cyclical industries;

One point for limited exposure to foreign-currency rates and freedom from political interference;

Two points for a strong balance sheet, including manageable debt and adequate cash;

Two points for a long-term record of positive earnings and cash flow sufficient to cover dividend payments;

One point if the company is a leader in its industry.

Companies with 10 to 12 points have the most secure dividends, or the highest sustainability. Those with seven to nine points have above-average sustainability; average sustainability, four to six points; and below average sustainability, one to three points.

What we found

Our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System generated nine stocks. Between them, tech giants Apple, Microsoft, Cisco and Oracle have $512-billion socked away overseas. They've already loaded up on research and acquisitions, so that primes them to boost dividends and share repurchases. Pharmaceuticals Amgen and Gilead have rock-solid cash flow and balance sheets; they're free to deploy cash as they wish. Consumer giants Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have big international revenues and are under strong pressure to reward shareholders.

Scott Clayton, MBA, is senior analyst for TSI Network and associate editor of TSI Dividend Advisor.