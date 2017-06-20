What are we looking for?
Highly profitable Canadian blue chips.
The screen
Equities across the developed world have performed relatively well so far this quarter (since the beginning of April). Quarter to date (QTD), the S&P 500 is up 4 per cent, Europe’s STOXX 600 has gained 3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 has advanced more than 6 per cent.
Report Typo/Error
Select S&P/TSX 60 stocks
|Company
|Symbol
|Profit Margin
|ROE (SmartEstimate)
|ROA (SmartEstimate)
|Dividend Yield (SmartEstimate)
|EV/Sales (Next 12M)
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|13.3%
|19.3%
|7.4%
|4.7%
|3.1
|Telus Corp.
|T-T
|9.6%
|18.4%
|7.4%
|4.3%
|2.8
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|TRI-T
|9.0%
|13.2%
|6.0%
|3.0%
|2.9
|Rogers Communications Inc.
|RCI.B-T
|6.1%
|27.5%
|8.1%
|3.1%
|3.0
|Magna International Inc.
|MG-T
|5.6%
|20.7%
|10.1%
|2.5%
|0.5
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story