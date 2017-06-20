Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What are we looking for?

Highly profitable Canadian blue chips.

The screen

Equities across the developed world have performed relatively well so far this quarter (since the beginning of April). Quarter to date (QTD), the S&P 500 is up 4 per cent, Europe’s STOXX 600 has gained 3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 has advanced more than 6 per cent.

Select S&P/TSX 60 stocks

CompanySymbolProfit MarginROE (SmartEstimate)ROA (SmartEstimate)Dividend Yield (SmartEstimate)EV/Sales (Next 12M)
BCE Inc.BCE-T13.3%19.3%7.4%4.7%3.1
Telus Corp.T-T9.6%18.4%7.4%4.3%2.8
Thomson Reuters Corp.TRI-T9.0%13.2%6.0%3.0%2.9
Rogers Communications Inc.RCI.B-T6.1%27.5%8.1%3.1%3.0
Magna International Inc.MG-T5.6%20.7%10.1%2.5%0.5

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

