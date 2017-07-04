What are we looking for?
U.S. retail and consumer discretionary securities with the potential to rebound in the short term.
The screen
The e-commerce space continues to grow larger and larger. Shoppers are making a move away from big box stores, purchasing their goods online – at Amazon and elsewhere – at lower costs with greater convenience.
Report Typo/Error
|Company
|Symbol
|Market Cap. ($Bil. U.S.)
|Relative Valuation Rank
|13W Price Change
|Dividend Yield
|P/E
|Price/CF
|P/B
|EV/Sales
|EV/EBITDA
|Macy's Inc.
|M-N
|7.26
|100
|-19.6%
|6.3%
|12.79
|3.58
|1.69
|0.50
|4.46
|GameStop Corp.
|GME-N
|2.19
|100
|-1.8%
|7.0%
|6.41
|3.33
|0.96
|0.31
|3.61
|Kohls Corp.
|KSS-N
|6.75
|99
|1.1%
|5.6%
|11.57
|3.29
|1.36
|0.58
|4.60
|Chico's FAS Inc.
|CHS-N
|1.25
|95
|-30.3%
|3.4%
|13.37
|5.82
|2.04
|0.48
|4.16
|Urban Outfitters Inc.
|URBN-Q
|2.22
|95
|-17.8%
|n/a
|11.15
|6.20
|1.66
|0.52
|4.18
|American Eagle Outfitters
|AEO-N
|2.18
|95
|-10.9%
|4.1%
|11.47
|6.28
|1.95
|0.54
|3.93
|DSW Inc.
|DSW-N
|1.46
|94
|-9.7%
|4.4%
|12.64
|6.94
|1.54
|0.44
|4.65
|Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.
|SBH-N
|2.81
|94
|0.3%
|n/a
|12.71
|9.41
|-8.83
|1.15
|7.56
|J.C. Penney Company Inc.
|JCP-N
|1.48
|93
|-20.9%
|n/a
|n/a
|3.86
|1.22
|0.46
|6.20
|Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
|BBBY-Q
|4.51
|93
|-20.7%
|1.9%
|7.19
|4.35
|1.69
|0.45
|4.05
|Michaels Companies Inc.
|MIK-Q
|3.53
|93
|-16.5%
|n/a
|9.95
|5.77
|-2.05
|1.17
|7.30
|Gap Inc.
|GPS-N
|9.07
|93
|-3.4%
|4.0%
|13.22
|5.52
|3.17
|0.57
|4.41
|Target Corp.
|TGT-N
|29.05
|92
|-2.6%
|4.7%
|10.97
|4.47
|2.64
|0.57
|5.47
|Shutterfly Inc.
|SFLY-Q
|1.60
|92
|-1.0%
|n/a
|733.32
|7.86
|2.95
|1.57
|11.12
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story