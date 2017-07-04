Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Fourteen retail securities with potential for short-term rebound Add to ...

Subscribers Only

PAUL HOYDA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

U.S. retail and consumer discretionary securities with the potential to rebound in the short term.

The screen

The e-commerce space continues to grow larger and larger. Shoppers are making a move away from big box stores, purchasing their goods online – at Amazon and elsewhere – at lower costs with greater convenience.

CompanySymbolMarket Cap. ($Bil. U.S.)Relative Valuation Rank13W Price ChangeDividend YieldP/EPrice/CFP/BEV/SalesEV/EBITDA
Macy's Inc.M-N7.26100-19.6%6.3%12.793.581.690.504.46
GameStop Corp.GME-N2.19100-1.8%7.0%6.413.330.960.313.61
Kohls Corp.KSS-N6.75991.1%5.6%11.573.291.360.584.60
Chico's FAS Inc.CHS-N1.2595-30.3%3.4%13.375.822.040.484.16
Urban Outfitters Inc.URBN-Q2.2295-17.8%n/a11.156.201.660.524.18
American Eagle OutfittersAEO-N2.1895-10.9%4.1%11.476.281.950.543.93
DSW Inc.DSW-N1.4694-9.7%4.4%12.646.941.540.444.65
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.SBH-N2.81940.3%n/a12.719.41-8.831.157.56
J.C. Penney Company Inc.JCP-N1.4893-20.9%n/an/a3.861.220.466.20
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.BBBY-Q4.5193-20.7%1.9%7.194.351.690.454.05
Michaels Companies Inc.MIK-Q3.5393-16.5%n/a9.955.77-2.051.177.30
Gap Inc.GPS-N9.0793-3.4%4.0%13.225.523.170.574.41
Target Corp.TGT-N29.0592-2.6%4.7%10.974.472.640.575.47
Shutterfly Inc.SFLY-Q1.6092-1.0%n/a733.327.862.951.5711.12

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular