These 19 dogs of 2017 could be this year's big winners

What are we looking for?

Some believe the top performing equities of 2018 could be the "dogs," or worst performers of 2017. My associate Allan Meyer and I thought we would take a closer look at last year's dogs using our investment philosophy focused on safety and value.

The screen

We started with TSX-listed equities with a market capitalization of $1-billion or more. We view market capitalization as a safety factor, larger companies usually have more stable and diverse revenue streams and tend to be more liquid. To identify our dogs we looked at companies with 52-week total return of negative 10 per cent or worse. The list is sorted on this metric from worst to best.

Allan and I love dividends and, as we like to tell clients, we like to get paid while we wait for capital appreciation. Dividends generally reflect safer and more stable earnings profiles. Our list is limited to dividend payers. Dividend yield is the projected annualized dividend divided by the share price. We are also value investors – we're always hunting for a deal. Price-to-earnings is the share price divided by the projected earnings per share. It is a valuation metric: The lower the number, the better the value.

All companies on the list generate earnings. Earnings momentum is the change in annualized earnings over the last quarter. A positive number means earnings are growing, while the opposite is true for a negative number. Earnings increases should translate into price appreciation over time and vice versa for earnings decreases.

Lastly, we looked at debt-to-equity, which is total debt outstanding divided by shareholders' equity. This ratio is a safety measure: The lower the number, the lower the leverage or debt levels.

What did we find?

Among last year's dogs, Peyto Exploration scores well across the board while Imperial Oil looks good on most metrics. The high debt levels on Element Fleet Management and negative earnings momentum on Cameco should be noted. The list produces a high concentration of names in the energy sector. Exchange-traded funds are an option for investors looking to play the energy sector but prefer to diversify away individual security risk. BMO S&P/TSX Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF (ZEO) and iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (XEG) are two such energy-related alternatives.

Investors should contact an investment professional or conduct further research before buying any of the securities listed here.

Sean Pugliese, CFA, is an investment portfolio manager at Wickham Investment Counsel, helping individuals, families and other investors.