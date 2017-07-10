What are we looking for?
Value-oriented stocks within the U.S. small-cap universe.
The screen
Value investing has been practised for many years. Famed investors such as Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Warren Buffett have shown us how profitable value strategies can be. This investment style continues to be implemented by a number of portfolio managers and is available across many different investment vehicles. With so many options, it can be overwhelming for investors to find a successful value strategy that differentiates from the norm.
Smaller U.S. stocks that offer value
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap. ($Mil U.S.)
|Trailing P/E
|Debt/Equity Ratio
|Free CF ($/share)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Alliance Resource Partners
|ARLP-Q
| 1,443.5
|4.7
|0.4
|9.55
|9.0
|2
|Alliance Holdings Group
|AHGP-Q
| 1,473.8
|7.0
|0.4
|11.82
|8.9
|3
|World Acceptance Corp.
|WRLD-Q
| 671.4
|9.1
|0.6
|23.74
|0.0
|4
|InterDigital Inc.
|IDCC-Q
| 2,696.5
|9.8
|0.4
|10.23
|1.5
|5
|American Equity Invest.
|AEL-N
| 2,406.1
|11.0
|0.3
|20.38
|0.9
|6
|Dillard's Inc.
|DDS-N
| 1,631.4
|11.2
|0.4
|13.31
|0.5
|7
|Taro Pharma Industries
|TARO-N
| 4,655.8
|10.5
|0.0
|9.73
|0.0
|8
|Cooper-Standard Holdings
|CPS-N
| 1,814.2
|9.5
|0.9
|9.21
|0.0
|9
|Seaboard Corp.
|SEB-A
| 4,567.2
|13.3
|0.2
|147.78
|0.2
|10
|Hanover Insurance Group
|THG-N
| 3,796.6
|14.3
|0.3
|16.28
|2.2
Source: Morningstar Canada
