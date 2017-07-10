Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What are we looking for?

Value-oriented stocks within the U.S. small-cap universe.

The screen

Value investing has been practised for many years. Famed investors such as Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Warren Buffett have shown us how profitable value strategies can be. This investment style continues to be implemented by a number of portfolio managers and is available across many different investment vehicles. With so many options, it can be overwhelming for investors to find a successful value strategy that differentiates from the norm.

Smaller U.S. stocks that offer value

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($Mil U.S.)Trailing P/EDebt/Equity RatioFree CF ($/share)Dividend Yield (%)
1Alliance Resource PartnersARLP-Q 1,443.5 4.70.49.559.0
2Alliance Holdings GroupAHGP-Q 1,473.8 7.00.411.828.9
3World Acceptance Corp.WRLD-Q 671.4 9.10.623.740.0
4InterDigital Inc.IDCC-Q 2,696.5 9.80.410.231.5
5American Equity Invest.AEL-N 2,406.1 11.00.320.380.9
6Dillard's Inc.DDS-N 1,631.4 11.20.413.310.5
7Taro Pharma IndustriesTARO-N 4,655.8 10.50.09.730.0
8Cooper-Standard HoldingsCPS-N 1,814.2 9.50.99.210.0
9Seaboard Corp.SEB-A 4,567.2 13.30.2147.780.2
10Hanover Insurance GroupTHG-N 3,796.6 14.30.316.282.2

Source: Morningstar Canada

