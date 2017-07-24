What are we looking for?
Strong-performing Canadian stocks that are either extremely overvalued or extremely undervalued.
The screen
It is not uncommon in today’s market to hear concerns that stocks are overvalued. Valuations (measured by price to earnings) have been trending higher and as such can give the impression that stocks are too expensive. The question remains: Is it still possible to find a solid portfolio of stocks in such an extreme environment?
Stocks in the extremes of the market
|Rank
|Company
|Symbol
|Market Cap ($ Mil.)
|Trailing P/E
|Annual CF Momentum (%)
|Quarterly Earnings Surprise (%)
|Price Chg. from 12M High (%)
|Five-Year Beta
|Cash Flow/Debt
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Senvest Capital Inc.
|SEC-T
|560.2
|2.8
|194.9
|21.3
|-4.3
|0.9
|n/c
|0
|2
|West Fraser Timber Co.
|WFT-T
|4,853.60
|9.6
|77.1
|8.0
|-2.9
|0.9
|1.9
|0.4
|3
|E-L Financial Corp.
|ELF-T
|3,360.30
|5.6
|30.0
|34.2
|-4.7
|0.3
|0.7
|0.6
|4
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|SMT-T
|520.6
|n/c
|199.6
|4.4
|-14.7
|0.7
|1.3
|0
|5
|Transcontinental Inc.
|TCL.A-T
|1,968.00
|9.7
|19.9
|2.7
|-3.0
|0.5
|1.0
|3.2
|6
|Magna Int'l Inc.
|MG-T
|22,606.00
|8.2
|25.5
|3.8
|-5.1
|1.0
|1.4
|2.4
|7
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|EPS-T
|170
|1,931.30
|60.2
|5.5
|-17.8
|0.9
|n/c
|0
|8
|Absolute Software Corp.
|ABT-T
|312.1
|n/c
|22.8
|2.4
|-6.5
|0.5
|n/c
|4.1
|9
|Equitable Group Inc.
|EQB-T
|891.3
|5.8
|55.9
|3.5
|-27.5
|0.9
|3.2
|1.7
Source: Morningstar Canada
