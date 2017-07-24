Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

EMILY HALVERSON-DUNCAN

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Strong-performing Canadian stocks that are either extremely overvalued or extremely undervalued.

The screen

It is not uncommon in today’s market to hear concerns that stocks are overvalued. Valuations (measured by price to earnings) have been trending higher and as such can give the impression that stocks are too expensive. The question remains: Is it still possible to find a solid portfolio of stocks in such an extreme environment?

Stocks in the extremes of the market

RankCompanySymbolMarket Cap ($ Mil.)Trailing P/EAnnual CF Momentum (%)Quarterly Earnings Surprise (%)Price Chg. from 12M High (%)Five-Year BetaCash Flow/DebtDividend Yield (%)
1Senvest Capital Inc.SEC-T560.22.8194.921.3-4.30.9n/c0
2West Fraser Timber Co.WFT-T4,853.609.677.18.0-2.90.91.90.4
3E-L Financial Corp.ELF-T3,360.305.630.034.2-4.70.30.70.6
4Sierra Metals Inc.SMT-T520.6n/c199.64.4-14.70.71.30
5Transcontinental Inc.TCL.A-T1,968.009.719.92.7-3.00.51.03.2
6Magna Int'l Inc.MG-T22,606.008.225.53.8-5.11.01.42.4
7Epsilon Energy Ltd.EPS-T1701,931.3060.25.5-17.80.9n/c0
8Absolute Software Corp.ABT-T312.1n/c22.82.4-6.50.5n/c4.1
9Equitable Group Inc.EQB-T891.35.855.93.5-27.50.93.21.7

Source: Morningstar Canada

n/c = not calculable. Note: P/E ratios are based on adjusted earnings values calculated by Morningstar.

