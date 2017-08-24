What are we looking for?
Sustainable dividends from Canadian companies that offer significant international exposure, but with little or no NAFTA uncertainty.
The screen
Foreign operations can greatly contribute to a Canadian company’s growth. But as illustrated by the contentious renegotiations of the North American free-trade agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico, that international business can add unexpected risk.
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Dividend Sustainability Ranking
|Market Cap. ($ Mil.)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|Points
|1
|Great-West Lifeco
|GWO-T
|Above Average
|34,329.2
|4.2
|9
|2
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
|Above Average
|92,540.0
|3.9
|9
|3
|Finning International
|FTT-T
|Above Average
|4,496.4
|2.8
|8
|4
|SNC-Lavalin
|SNC-T
|Above Average
|9,174.4
|2.1
|8
|5
|AGT Food & Ingredients
|AGT-T
|Average
|579.3
|2.5
|6
Source: Dividend Advisor. *Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability
