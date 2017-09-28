What are we looking for?

Well-valued Canadian oil and gas producers with strong price performance.

After a very poor showing in the first six months of 2017, crude oil prices seem to finally have found a floor. In fact, the energy sector has had one of the strongest performances of all sectors over the past month. Analysts attribute crude’s strength to a gradual balancing of supply and demand as U.S. rig counts have dropped and members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries debate further output cuts. Canadian oil and gas stocks have seen their prices drastically reduced in the past year are now looking well valued and poised to rebound further.