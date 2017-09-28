Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Nine strong stocks after a month to remember for Canada's energy sector

Peter Ashton

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Well-valued Canadian oil and gas producers with strong price performance.

After a very poor showing in the first six months of 2017, crude oil prices seem to finally have found a floor. In fact, the energy sector has had one of the strongest performances of all sectors over the past month. Analysts attribute crude’s strength to a gradual balancing of supply and demand as U.S. rig counts have dropped and members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries debate further output cuts. Canadian oil and gas stocks have seen their prices drastically reduced in the past year are now looking well valued and poised to rebound further.

Oil and gas producers with low debt, reasonable valuations

RankNameTickerMarket Cap. ($Bil)4 Wk Price PerformanceDebt-to-Equity RatioOperating Margin Trailing 12MFwd P/E RatioDividend Yield
1Parex Resources Inc.PXT-T$2.425.8%0.0025.6%18.60.0%
2Seven Generations Energy Ltd.VII-T$6.912.2%0.4827.7%13.00.0%
3Birchcliff Energy Ltd.BIR-T$1.711.5%0.3824.8%13.71.6%
4Tourmaline Oil Corp.TOU-T$7.211.9%0.2020.2%19.20.0%
5Enerplus Corp.ERF-T$3.013.0%0.4314.1%15.01.0%
6Raging River Exploration Inc.RRX-T$1.823.4%0.2222.2%21.10.0%
7Gran Tierra Energy Inc.GTE-T$1.219.6%0.2716.1%17.10.0%
8Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.PEY-T$3.710.3%0.7332.3%18.35.9%
9ARC Resources Ltd.ARX-T$6.412.5%0.2714.7%21.43.3%

Source: Recognia

Follow Peter Ashton on Twitter: @Recognia_Peter

