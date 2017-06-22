Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What are we looking for?

Canadian precious metal stocks looking attractive after recent price declines.

Gold and precious metal stocks are one part of the market that has suffered an outsized decline over the past months. The S&P/TSX composite index is down about 1 per cent over the past three months while the S&P/TSX global gold index is down almost 15 per cent in the same period. Gold stocks have been under pressure because of expectations of more U.S. interest rate increases and the corresponding strengthening of the U.S. dollar. As traders digest the relative value of precious metals compared with other investments, a strengthening of gold and silver stocks is possible.

Select precious metal stocks

RankCompanyTickerAnalyst Consensus RatingMarket Cap. ($Bil)Operating MarginPrice Performance 4-WeekDividend Yield
1Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.WPM-TBuy$11.234.9%-6.4%1.5%
2Centamin PLCCEE-TBuy$3.139.0%-5.9%8.4%
3Tahoe Resources Inc.THO-TBuy$3.432.5%-8.7%2.9%
4Teck Resources Ltd.TECK.B-TBuy$11.525.9%-18.0%1.0%
5Pan American Silver Corp.PAAS-TBuy$3.321.1%-6.3%0.6%
6Silver Standard Resources Inc.SSO-TBuy$1.525.8%-5.2%0.0%
7Eldorado Gold Corp.ELD-TBuy$2.619.4%-20.1%1.1%

Source: Recognia

Follow Peter Ashton on Twitter: @Recognia_Peter

