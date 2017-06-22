What are we looking for?
Canadian precious metal stocks looking attractive after recent price declines.
Gold and precious metal stocks are one part of the market that has suffered an outsized decline over the past months. The S&P/TSX composite index is down about 1 per cent over the past three months while the S&P/TSX global gold index is down almost 15 per cent in the same period. Gold stocks have been under pressure because of expectations of more U.S. interest rate increases and the corresponding strengthening of the U.S. dollar. As traders digest the relative value of precious metals compared with other investments, a strengthening of gold and silver stocks is possible.
Select precious metal stocks
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Analyst Consensus Rating
|Market Cap. ($Bil)
|Operating Margin
|Price Performance 4-Week
|Dividend Yield
|1
|Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
|WPM-T
|Buy
|$11.2
|34.9%
|-6.4%
|1.5%
|2
|Centamin PLC
|CEE-T
|Buy
|$3.1
|39.0%
|-5.9%
|8.4%
|3
|Tahoe Resources Inc.
|THO-T
|Buy
|$3.4
|32.5%
|-8.7%
|2.9%
|4
|Teck Resources Ltd.
|TECK.B-T
|Buy
|$11.5
|25.9%
|-18.0%
|1.0%
|5
|Pan American Silver Corp.
|PAAS-T
|Buy
|$3.3
|21.1%
|-6.3%
|0.6%
|6
|Silver Standard Resources Inc.
|SSO-T
|Buy
|$1.5
|25.8%
|-5.2%
|0.0%
|7
|Eldorado Gold Corp.
|ELD-T
|Buy
|$2.6
|19.4%
|-20.1%
|1.1%
Source: Recognia
