What are we looking for?
Seasonal trends for the S&P/TSX composite index – aggregate and sector-specific – over the past 15 years, focusing on the period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.
The screen
We revisit historical performance of the S&P/TSX composite and various sector subindexes during the fourth quarter of the calendar year. Seasonality reflects the market’s tendency to produce similar patterns throughout the same period over different years. This approach does not take any fundamental or technical factors into consideration.
Fourth-quarter performance: Trend-spotting
|Index
|2016
|2015
|2014
|2013
|2012
|2011
|2010
|2009
|2008
|2007
|2006
|2005
|2004
|2003
|2002
|5Y Avg.
|10Y Avg.
|15Y Avg.
|S&P/TSX Composite
|3.81
|-1.75
|-1.17
|6.03
|0.51
|2.85
|8.74
|6.09
|-23.28
|-2.59
|9.75
|2.37
|5.71
|9.47
|6.37
|1.49
|-0.08
|2.19
|S&P/TSX Consumer Discr.
|1.01
|-5.45
|14.17
|6.51
|4.40
|-0.24
|6.80
|7.80
|-12.10
|-5.36
|8.18
|0.28
|7.73
|7.46
|3.77
|4.13
|1.75
|3.00
|S&P/TSX Consumer Staples
|-1.54
|1.72
|19.55
|3.00
|8.24
|2.42
|5.53
|9.82
|2.78
|-8.07
|6.82
|-7.47
|10.12
|9.29
|-2.78
|6.19
|4.34
|3.96
|S&P/TSX Energy Sector
|10.57
|-1.91
|-22.77
|2.49
|-5.26
|11.26
|12.23
|6.61
|-29.46
|1.15
|5.65
|-3.67
|5.35
|13.89
|-0.43
|-3.38
|-1.51
|0.38
|S&P/TSX Financials Sector
|10.56
|0.49
|1.13
|9.20
|5.57
|-0.15
|4.72
|0.46
|-30.88
|-6.97
|8.80
|7.07
|6.27
|8.32
|9.40
|5.39
|-0.59
|2.27
|S&P/TSX Health Care
|-13.85
|6.18
|6.07
|6.24
|-5.65
|3.14
|5.83
|0.96
|-15.81
|-9.86
|14.63
|-2.70
|-7.20
|-6.91
|5.32
|-0.20
|-1.67
|-0.91
|S&P/TSX Industrials
|4.78
|-2.82
|0.94
|14.05
|6.96
|14.49
|5.31
|10.09
|-14.66
|-7.60
|9.48
|2.17
|8.08
|7.64
|4.85
|4.78
|3.15
|4.25
|S&P/TSX IT Sector
|-0.81
|9.01
|16.40
|7.33
|10.94
|-7.56
|8.83
|10.10
|-18.86
|6.45
|16.08
|-0.65
|6.50
|2.37
|41.01
|8.57
|4.18
|7.14
|S&P/TSX Materials
|-6.48
|6.44
|-7.03
|-1.18
|-7.50
|-4.54
|14.12
|10.44
|-12.53
|1.18
|20.33
|9.44
|2.14
|20.74
|8.08
|-3.15
|-0.71
|3.58
|S&P/TSX Telecom
|-2.93
|-0.11
|7.58
|4.38
|3.17
|7.15
|-0.23
|6.64
|-11.92
|-6.32
|-3.11
|-5.46
|15.71
|7.44
|11.19
|2.42
|0.74
|2.21
|S&P/TSX Utilities
|-1.54
|-1.95
|4.17
|0.65
|-0.35
|-0.26
|3.44
|13.65
|-11.02
|3.52
|8.13
|3.49
|9.96
|7.83
|-5.01
|0.19
|1.03
|2.31
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor