Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Seasonal strategies for the S&P/TSX composite index: A sectoral snapshot Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Khaled Eniba

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Seasonal trends for the S&P/TSX composite index – aggregate and sector-specific – over the past 15 years, focusing on the period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.

The screen

We revisit historical performance of the S&P/TSX composite and various sector subindexes during the fourth quarter of the calendar year. Seasonality reflects the market’s tendency to produce similar patterns throughout the same period over different years. This approach does not take any fundamental or technical factors into consideration.

Fourth-quarter performance: Trend-spotting

Index2016201520142013201220112010200920082007200620052004200320025Y Avg.10Y Avg.15Y Avg.
S&P/TSX Composite3.81-1.75-1.176.030.512.858.746.09-23.28-2.599.752.375.719.476.371.49-0.082.19
S&P/TSX Consumer Discr.1.01-5.4514.176.514.40-0.246.807.80-12.10-5.368.180.287.737.463.774.131.753.00
S&P/TSX Consumer Staples-1.541.7219.553.008.242.425.539.822.78-8.076.82-7.4710.129.29-2.786.194.343.96
S&P/TSX Energy Sector10.57-1.91-22.772.49-5.2611.2612.236.61-29.461.155.65-3.675.3513.89-0.43-3.38-1.510.38
S&P/TSX Financials Sector10.560.491.139.205.57-0.154.720.46-30.88-6.978.807.076.278.329.405.39-0.592.27
S&P/TSX Health Care-13.856.186.076.24-5.653.145.830.96-15.81-9.8614.63-2.70-7.20-6.915.32-0.20-1.67-0.91
S&P/TSX Industrials4.78-2.820.9414.056.9614.495.3110.09-14.66-7.609.482.178.087.644.854.783.154.25
S&P/TSX IT Sector-0.819.0116.407.3310.94-7.568.8310.10-18.866.4516.08-0.656.502.3741.018.574.187.14
S&P/TSX Materials-6.486.44-7.03-1.18-7.50-4.5414.1210.44-12.531.1820.339.442.1420.748.08-3.15-0.713.58
S&P/TSX Telecom-2.93-0.117.584.383.177.15-0.236.64-11.92-6.32-3.11-5.4615.717.4411.192.420.742.21
S&P/TSX Utilities-1.54-1.954.170.65-0.35-0.263.4413.65-11.023.528.133.499.967.83-5.010.191.032.31

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular