A look at the seasonal trends of the sectors of the TSX

S&P/TSX composite aggregate and sector-specific seasonal trends over the past 15 years, focusing on the period of Jan. 1 to March 31.

We look at the historical performance of the S&P/TSX composite index and various sector indexes during the first quarter of the calendar year. Seasonal anomalies reflect the market's tendency to produce similar patterns over time. This approach does not take any fundamental or technical factors into consideration.

Information technology and materials have consistently outperformed the composite during the first quarter of the year, as demonstrated by three, five, 10 and 15-year average returns. Consumer discretionary and consumer staples have outperformed the index on a three, five and 10-year basis. On the other hand, health care and industrials have underperformed over the past three years.

Seasonal strategies should always be approached with caution as they are not standalone tools that can explain sector return drivers, but are simply an observation that could be used in conjunction with fundamental analysis.

Comparing the composite with individual sector returns also highlights the lack of diversification in Canadian markets, at least if we look at the 15-year average, where the three biggest sectors – financials, energy and materials – closely match the composite's performance as a whole, a function of their higher weightings. Their current market capitalizations as a percentage of the composite are 34.7 per cent (financials), 19.8 per cent (energy) and 11.6 per cent (materials).

