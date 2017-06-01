What are we looking for?
Slow-moving stocks yielding higher than the sector median in U.S. markets.
The screen
In Thursday’s Number Cruncher, I created a strategy for conservative investors who would rather receive income over price appreciation of the stock value for the Canadian market. Today’s strategy is similar in nature, but for the U.S. market. The strategy ranks stocks based on the following factors:
U.S. stocks fit for a conservative portfolio
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Morningstar Sector
|Market Cap. ($Mil U.S.)
|5Yr Historical Beta
|3Yr Historical Beta
|Div. Yield Rel. to Sector Median (%)
|Trailing Payout Ratio to EPS(%)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|AT&T Inc.
|T-N
|Comm. Services
| 236,882.4
|0.49
|0.44
|4.7
|67.8
|5.1
|2
|Brinker Intl Inc.
|EAT-N
|Cons. Cyclical
| 1,917.5
|0.25
|-0.25
|2.3
|39.6
|3.5
|3
|L Brands, Inc.
|LB-N
|Cons. Cyclical
| 14,708.5
|0.58
|0.28
|3.5
|69.0
|4.7
|4
|Eli Lilly & Co.
|LLY-N
|Healthcare
| 87,796.6
|0.36
|0.16
|2.6
|55.9
|2.6
|5
|Target Corp.
|TGT-N
|Cons. Defensive
| 30,426.7
|0.56
|0.25
|2.8
|47.9
|4.4
|6
|Southern Co.
|SO-N
|Utilities
| 50,336.6
|0.13
|0.06
|1.6
|75.0
|4.6
|7
|FirstEnergy Corp.
|FE-N
|Utilities
| 12,975.0
|0.20
|0.23
|1.9
|55.0
|4.9
|8
|Darden Restaurants Inc.
|DRI-N
|Cons. Cyclical
| 11,057.4
|0.27
|-0.14
|1.4
|55.8
|2.5
|9
|IBM
|IBM-N
|Technology
| 143,395.4
|0.96
|0.88
|3.9
|41.1
|3.9
|10
|Gap Inc.
|GPS-N
|Cons. Cyclical
| 8,996.5
|0.87
|0.50
|3.0
|44.9
|4.1
|11
|CA Inc.
|CA-Q
|Technology
| 13,273.9
|0.91
|0.65
|3.2
|45.2
|3.2
|12
|HealthSouth Corp.
|HLS-N
|Healthcare
| 4,060.2
|0.78
|0.16
|2.1
|34.2
|2.1
|13
|Nordstrom Inc.
|JWN-N
|Cons. Cyclical
| 6,974.4
|0.74
|0.47
|2.4
|47.9
|3.5
|14
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
|WMT-N
|Cons. Defensive
| 238,394.5
|0.31
|0.06
|1.1
|46.2
|2.6
|15
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ-N
|Healthcare
| 345,484.1
|0.81
|0.67
|2.6
|47.0
|2.6
|16
|CVS Health Corp.
|CVS-N
|Healthcare
| 78,274.1
|0.93
|0.58
|2.6
|30.4
|2.6
|17
|Kellogg Co.
|K-N
|Cons. Defensive
| 25,079.9
|0.50
|0.34
|1.5
|51.7
|3.0
|18
|CH Robinson Worldwide
|CHRW-Q
|Industrials
| 9,440.9
|0.46
|0.59
|1.8
|48.6
|2.7
|19
|General Mills Inc.
|GIS-N
|Cons. Defensive
| 32,689.9
|0.60
|0.51
|1.9
|63.1
|3.4
|20
|Merck & Co Inc.
|MRK-N
|Healthcare
| 178,086.6
|0.87
|0.99
|2.9
|49.7
|2.9
Source: Morningstar Canada
