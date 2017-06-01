Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Twenty U.S. dividend stocks yielding higher than the sector median

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Slow-moving stocks yielding higher than the sector median in U.S. markets.

The screen

In Thursday’s Number Cruncher, I created a strategy for conservative investors who would rather receive income over price appreciation of the stock value for the Canadian market. Today’s strategy is similar in nature, but for the U.S. market. The strategy ranks stocks based on the following factors:

U.S. stocks fit for a conservative portfolio

RankCompanyTickerMorningstar SectorMarket Cap. ($Mil U.S.)5Yr Historical Beta3Yr Historical BetaDiv. Yield Rel. to Sector Median (%)Trailing Payout Ratio to EPS(%)Dividend Yield (%)
1AT&T Inc.T-NComm. Services 236,882.4 0.490.444.767.85.1
2Brinker Intl Inc.EAT-NCons. Cyclical 1,917.5 0.25-0.252.339.63.5
3L Brands, Inc.LB-NCons. Cyclical 14,708.5 0.580.283.569.04.7
4Eli Lilly & Co.LLY-NHealthcare 87,796.6 0.360.162.655.92.6
5Target Corp.TGT-NCons. Defensive 30,426.7 0.560.252.847.94.4
6Southern Co.SO-NUtilities 50,336.6 0.130.061.675.04.6
7FirstEnergy Corp.FE-NUtilities 12,975.0 0.200.231.955.04.9
8Darden Restaurants Inc.DRI-NCons. Cyclical 11,057.4 0.27-0.141.455.82.5
9IBMIBM-NTechnology 143,395.4 0.960.883.941.13.9
10Gap Inc.GPS-NCons. Cyclical 8,996.5 0.870.503.044.94.1
11CA Inc.CA-QTechnology 13,273.9 0.910.653.245.23.2
12HealthSouth Corp.HLS-NHealthcare 4,060.2 0.780.162.134.22.1
13Nordstrom Inc.JWN-NCons. Cyclical 6,974.4 0.740.472.447.93.5
14Wal-Mart Stores Inc.WMT-NCons. Defensive 238,394.5 0.310.061.146.22.6
15Johnson & JohnsonJNJ-NHealthcare 345,484.1 0.810.672.647.02.6
16CVS Health Corp.CVS-NHealthcare 78,274.1 0.930.582.630.42.6
17Kellogg Co.K-NCons. Defensive 25,079.9 0.500.341.551.73.0
18CH Robinson WorldwideCHRW-QIndustrials 9,440.9 0.460.591.848.62.7
19General Mills Inc.GIS-NCons. Defensive 32,689.9 0.600.511.963.13.4
20Merck & Co Inc.MRK-NHealthcare 178,086.6 0.870.992.949.72.9

Source: Morningstar Canada

