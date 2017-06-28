Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The 10 most profitable stocks among Canada's lesser-known names

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Canada’s most profitable companies outside of the S&P/TSX composite index.

The screen

Return on equity is an extremely important metric when measuring profitability of companies. ROE is typically calculated by taking the company’s trailing four quarters’ bottom line (net income), and dividing this by the average shareholder’s equity over the same period. This ratio tells us how much profit is being made using the money invested by common shareholders. This week, I use Morningstar CPMS to look for companies that have shown their shareholders that not only are they currently profitable, but they are profitable on a reasonably consistent basis over a longer time frame.

Consistently profitable companies outside the S&P/TSX

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Mil)Morningstar SectorTrailing ROE (%)Qtrly ROE Momentum (%)3Yr Avg. ROE (%)5Yr Avg. ROE (%)10Yr Avg. ROE (%)5Yr Std. Devation of ROE (%)10Yr Std. Deviation of ROE (%)D/E Rel. to Sector Median*Div. Yield (%)
1Equitable Group Inc.EQB-T 1,004.2 Fin. Services17.6 4.6 17.017.217.00.51.20.51.5
2Evertz TechnologiesET-T 1,352.0 Technology20.3 25.4 19.518.127.42.415.60.14.0
3Exco Technologies Ltd.XTC-T 460.1 Cons. Cyclical17.2 1.8 17.917.311.91.06.40.23.0
4Calian Group Ltd.CGY-T 203.9 Industrials18.7 0.5 17.118.320.62.03.80.04.2
5Andrew Peller Ltd.ADW.A-T 473.2 Cons.Defensive14.5 5.3 12.912.311.01.12.20.41.6
6Leon's Furniture Ltd.LNF-T 1,277.3 Cons. Cyclical12.8 1.0 12.612.114.50.92.80.82.7
7Rogers Sugar Inc.RSI-T 617.6 Cons. Defensive16.8 3.1 13.313.715.62.03.20.75.5
8Canaccord GenuityCF-T 589.1 Fin. Services7.0 2,003.0 1.01.57.23.69.20.60.8
9Pure Technologies Ltd.PUR-T 262.9 Technology4.0 76.9 3.23.02.81.65.30.02.5
10Valener Inc.VNR-T 881.4 Utilities8.1 4.1 6.86.39.10.84.40.14.9

Source: Morningstar Canada

* Here an industry relative D/E ratio of 0.5, for example, implies the company's D/E ratio is 50% lower than that of the sector to which it belongs

