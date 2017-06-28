What are we looking for?
Canada’s most profitable companies outside of the S&P/TSX composite index.
The screen
Return on equity is an extremely important metric when measuring profitability of companies. ROE is typically calculated by taking the company’s trailing four quarters’ bottom line (net income), and dividing this by the average shareholder’s equity over the same period. This ratio tells us how much profit is being made using the money invested by common shareholders. This week, I use Morningstar CPMS to look for companies that have shown their shareholders that not only are they currently profitable, but they are profitable on a reasonably consistent basis over a longer time frame.
Consistently profitable companies outside the S&P/TSX
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Mil)
|Morningstar Sector
|Trailing ROE (%)
|Qtrly ROE Momentum (%)
|3Yr Avg. ROE (%)
|5Yr Avg. ROE (%)
|10Yr Avg. ROE (%)
|5Yr Std. Devation of ROE (%)
|10Yr Std. Deviation of ROE (%)
|D/E Rel. to Sector Median*
|Div. Yield (%)
|1
|Equitable Group Inc.
|EQB-T
|1,004.2
|Fin. Services
|17.6
|4.6
|17.0
|17.2
|17.0
|0.5
|1.2
|0.5
|1.5
|2
|Evertz Technologies
|ET-T
|1,352.0
|Technology
|20.3
|25.4
|19.5
|18.1
|27.4
|2.4
|15.6
|0.1
|4.0
|3
|Exco Technologies Ltd.
|XTC-T
|460.1
|Cons. Cyclical
|17.2
|1.8
|17.9
|17.3
|11.9
|1.0
|6.4
|0.2
|3.0
|4
|Calian Group Ltd.
|CGY-T
|203.9
|Industrials
|18.7
|0.5
|17.1
|18.3
|20.6
|2.0
|3.8
|0.0
|4.2
|5
|Andrew Peller Ltd.
|ADW.A-T
|473.2
|Cons.Defensive
|14.5
|5.3
|12.9
|12.3
|11.0
|1.1
|2.2
|0.4
|1.6
|6
|Leon's Furniture Ltd.
|LNF-T
|1,277.3
|Cons. Cyclical
|12.8
|1.0
|12.6
|12.1
|14.5
|0.9
|2.8
|0.8
|2.7
|7
|Rogers Sugar Inc.
|RSI-T
|617.6
|Cons. Defensive
|16.8
|3.1
|13.3
|13.7
|15.6
|2.0
|3.2
|0.7
|5.5
|8
|Canaccord Genuity
|CF-T
|589.1
|Fin. Services
|7.0
|2,003.0
|1.0
|1.5
|7.2
|3.6
|9.2
|0.6
|0.8
|9
|Pure Technologies Ltd.
|PUR-T
|262.9
|Technology
|4.0
|76.9
|3.2
|3.0
|2.8
|1.6
|5.3
|0.0
|2.5
|10
|Valener Inc.
|VNR-T
|881.4
|Utilities
|8.1
|4.1
|6.8
|6.3
|9.1
|0.8
|4.4
|0.1
|4.9
Source: Morningstar Canada
* Here an industry relative D/E ratio of 0.5, for example, implies the company's D/E ratio is 50% lower than that of the sector to which it belongs
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Equitable Group Inc$61.88+0.93(+1.53%)
- Evertz Technologies Ltd$17.70-0.15(-0.84%)
- Exco Technologies Ltd$10.75-0.05(-0.46%)
- Calian Group Ltd$26.87+0.13(+0.49%)
- Andrew Peller Ltd$11.00-0.07(-0.63%)
- Leon's Furniture Ltd$17.51-0.18(-1.02%)
- Rogers Sugar Inc$6.46-0.02(-0.31%)
- Canaccord Genuity Group Inc$5.34+0.15(+2.89%)
- Pure Technologies Ltd$4.95+0.14(+2.91%)
- Valener Inc$22.61+0.18(+0.80%)
- Updated June 28 3:41 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.