How Canadian REITs stack up in terms of safety and value Add to ...

Sean Pugliese, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Rising interest rates have sparked a sell-off in the Canadian REIT sector recently. This pullback prompted my associate, Allan Meyer, and I to be opportunistic and take a closer look at the sector using our investment philosophy focused on safety and value.

The screen

We started with Canadian-listed real estate investment trusts with a market capitalization of $1-billion or more. This can be viewed as a safety factor as larger companies tend to be more liquid and stable.

Select Canadian real estate investment trusts

Company TickerMarket Cap ($Bil)Debt/Equity (%)Dist. Yield (%)Dist. Payout Ratio (%)P/AFFOOccupancy (%)
RioCan REITREI.UN-T7.872.25.984.414.495.6
H&R REITHR.UN-T6.187.86.677.811.895.7
First Capital Realty Inc.FCR-T4.990.44.377.918.095.0
Canadian Apartment Properties REITCAR.UN-T4.583.33.971.518.398.6
Smart REITSRU.UN-T4.1103.35.578.514.298.3
Canadian REITREF.UN-T3.359.94.159.614.694.8
Allied Properties REITAP.UN-T3.370.23.971.918.292.1
Cominar REITCUF.UN-T2.4113.011.293.78.992.4
Granite REITGRT.UN-T2.433.05.178.714.998.1
Boardwalk REITBEI.UN-T2.282.24.793.119.895.7
Artis REITAX.UN-T2.099.78.293.711.591.9
Dream Global REITDRG.UN-T1.788.27.691.011.988.6
Pure Industrial Real Estate TrustAAR.UN-T1.775.74.972.114.797.7
CT REITCRT.UN-T1.3215.34.871.614.699.7
Choice Properties REITCHP.UN-T1.2692.95.684.515.098.9
Crombie REITCRR.UN-T1.2172.46.682.512.594.4
Northview Apartment REITNVU.UN-T1.1155.17.777.810.190.7
Average3.0135.05.980.014.395.2
Median2.488.25.578.514.695.6

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, Wickham Investment Counsel Inc.

